Russell Westbrook takes to IG after nemesis Patrick Beverley gets traded to Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers made a big move on Wednesday as they traded for veteran guard Patrick Beverley. It definitely raised questions about Russell Westbrook and his future though because the two have had serious beef for many years.

While Pat Bev already doubled down on his support for Russ by quoting a LeBron James tweet, Westbrook himself doesn’t seem to care and he’s just out here vibing to old-school tunes. Via ClutchPoints:

Russell Westbrook living his best life vibing 😎 (via russwest44/IG)pic.twitter.com/IL4dZ8ivp3 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 25, 2022

As Sarah Todd of Deseret News pointed out, Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley still don’t like each other even after this trade, according to sources. Could this be the next move to try and get rid of Russ?

“So for those who thought there was a chance Westbrook would be on this Lakers team when the 2022-23 season starts, adding Beverley to the roster has really made them believe that Westbrook is all but out the door.”

Unfortunately, their hate for each other is real, which points to a possible exit. Problem is, Westbrook’s massive contract is a haul for any team to take on at this point in the offseason. There was a chance he could be involved in a Kyrie Irving trade with the Brooklyn Nets, but he’s since decided to stay put after Kevin Durant retracted his request to be moved.

LeBron seems on board with Russell Westbrook. While it’s only Twitter, Beverley seems to be behind him, too. Perhaps they can just put aside their differences and help LA compete for a title?

We’ll see.