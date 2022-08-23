Scottie Barnes trolls ‘d*** eating’ LeBron James fan

Toronto Raptors rising star Scottie Barnes couldn’t hold back his laughter after watching a fan trying so hard to get the attention of Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James.

In a video that is now going viral, Barnes played a clip of a fan going absolutely crazy over a LeBron dunk. The problem is it wasn’t a big or powerful dunk at all, and it didn’t even happen in a game but rather during warm-ups. Simply put, there was nothing to get hyped about it.

Barnes got extra savage and called it “d*** eating” before mocking the said fan for his choice of attire, wearing his cap backwards.

Scottie Barnes clowns a LeBron James fan 🤣 (via raptorsintellect/TT)pic.twitter.com/f5xNVVDdN2 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 23, 2022

Scottie Barnes is not a LeBron James fan at all, previously admitting that he’s more of a Kobe Bryant fan growing up. With that said, he probably has something personal with the supporters of the Lakers star.

Kidding aside, Barnes’ reaction here is just hilarious. He didn’t hold back in his mockery and wasn’t even shy about expressing what he thinks about the whole situation. It’s just plain funny from start to finish.

Perhaps we’ll get to see more of that personality from Barnes in the upcoming season. Who doesn’t want to watch the 2021-22 Rookie of the Year show some swag and talk trash to opponents from time to time? Clearly, he has the skills to troll his opponents.