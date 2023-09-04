Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young has long been on the Los Angeles Lakers' radar. But if you're asking Skip Bayless, he'd be a terrible fit for the Purple and Gold.

“Trae is a great young man. I like him, I'd like to hangout with him, go to dinner with him, but I would not want him on my basketball team. He's maybe six feet on a good day. They call him “Ice Trae” but I call him “Mice Trae” because he's so little and gets upset with me but you said 33.5% it's horrible and since he came into the league he's shot the eighth-most threes and since he came into the league he leads the whole league in turnovers it's a bad combination just like Westbrook. He's also a liability defensively.”

Needless to say, Bayless isn't a fan of the Lakers pursuing a Young trade. In all honesty, he makes some very valid points. Trae does turn the rock over a lot, isn't exactly efficient from long range, and doesn't play much defense. He can drop dimes yes, but there are other guys on this LA roster capable of doing that. You can't underestimate LeBron James' passing abilities.

For what it's worth, the Lakers have had their eyes on Trae for quite some time but it would take quite the haul to even acquire him in the first place. He still wants to win in Atlanta though and the Hawks just extended Dejounte Murray, his backcourt partner. So for the time being, it doesn't appear Young will be going anywhere.