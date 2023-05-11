The Los Angeles Lakers had the Golden State Warriors on the ropes heading into Wednesday’s Game 5, as they held a commanding 3-1 series lead. In response, the defending champions played as such in front of a packed home crowd at Chase Center and pulled out a triumphant 121-106 win.

Though still in possession of a comfortable 3-2 lead whilst heading back to LA, polarizing sports personality Skip Bayless made the bold claim on the latest episode of his show Undisputed that regardless of their advantage, Friday’s Game 6 should be viewed as a must-win.

“It’s just a matter of desire, it’s just a matter of guts,” Skip Bayless said. “Never underestimate the heart of a champion. Last night, that was the heart of a champion…It scares me for your sake where it’s flipped where you’ve got Game 6 as a do-or-die.”

"Last night, that was the heart of a champion…It scares me for your sake where it's flipped, where it's Game 6 and it's do-or-die." Skip Bayless believes Shannon Sharpe's Lakers need to finish off the Warriors at home 🗣pic.twitter.com/AyhTmdv5Ox — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 11, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Right from the jump it was evident that the Warriors were looking to take complete control of the outing. From start to finish, the Dubs were truly electric on both ends of the ball.

Golden State ended the contest with six players logging double-digit points, with Stephen Curry leading the charge with 27. As a collective, they shot 51.1% from the field and 37.1% from beyond the arc.

The Lakers certainly had themselves an efficient shooting night of their own, as they converted on 48.3% of their shots from the field and 37.0% from deep, though, during the critical final period, they struggled mightily with their shots, registering a putrid shooting clip of just 38.5% from the field and 30.0% from deep.

A repeat performance in Game 6 for Los Angeles could wind up putting LeBron James and company in a series jam, according to Skip Bayless.