It is no surprise that Skip Bayless has never been LeBron James’ biggest fan — but he was singing a different tune after the Lakers superstar broke the NBA scoring record on Tuesday night.

After recording his 36th point of the game and 38,388th of his legendary career, surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most points in NBA history, Bayless gave credit where credit is due to the 38-year-old.

“Today I Will Call Him King James,” Bayless tweeted in one of many observations on the historic game. “As I’ve said for 19 years on TV: LeBron James is the greatest driver of the basketball ever. So powerful. So explosive. Ambidextrous. Virtually unstoppable.”

“LeBron was thinking about throwing the skyhook but finally opted for a little fallaway j to pass Kareem,” Bayless tweeted Tuesday night. “Which had to just come in the flow, could not have been planned. Love it. Nothing staged or scripted. Just played basketball.”

Bayless was heaping praise on The King last night and into today on Undisputed, but he still refused to call him the greatest basketball player of all time.

“It is an all-time longevity/durability record. LeBron and Kareem have something in common: Kareem was the first to understand fitness and nutrition,” Bayless asserted about the Lakers’ star.

“I take nothing away from what LeBron just accomplished, but if we switch gears to GOAT, it ain’t even close. This is a laughable discussion and I’m offended by this. Michael Jordan is the GOAT.”

Truly, we could only hope for so much from Skip Bayless when it comes to LeBron James. Still, it was certainly nice to hear the controversial host share some positive words about the NBA’s scoring leader for once in his life.