Somehow, Skip Bayless successfully made it all about him. Again. After coming out with a now-controversial comment about Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James’ son, Bronny, and his amazing poster dunk, all the attention has now gravitated toward the outspoken broadcaster. Again.

Unfortunately for Skip, even his own wife was having none of it. By his own admission, Bayless said that his wife Ernestine hasn’t been too pleased with his recent actions. So much so, that she criticized Skip for being too harsh on Bronny:

“I don’t read my comments on Twitter,” Bayless said. “So at the end of the night, Ernestine, who’s barely speaking to me thanks to you (signals at his co-host Shannon Sharpe) … she said, ‘You’re getting ripped for ripping this poor kid. You gotta lay off the kid.’ And she was on, as usual, LeBron’s side and Bronny’s side.”

Skip bayless said his wife Ernestine checked him for criticizing bronny 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Cx8QE8A42a — Shannonnn sharpes burner (@shannonsharpeee) August 16, 2022

Bayless went on to reiterate that he wasn’t “ripping” Bronny with his comments. For context, below is Skips’ now-viral tweet about Bronny’s dunk:

Hey, Bronny … impressive. But your dad would've dunked it left-handed. You sure got away with it, though. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) August 16, 2022

Bayless’ hot take was not received well by a lot of folks, and apparently, this included his own wife. I guess this should teach him a lesson about going after a young kid, which according to him, wasn’t his intention in the first place. Then again, this is Skip Bayless we’re talking about here, and we know all too well that a spat with his better half isn’t going to stop him from speaking his slander against LeBron James and his son.

Some things will just never change, I guess.