Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis is one of several NBA superstars interested in playing for Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics next summer in their pursuit of a gold medal. But, ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith is pumping the brakes on AD potentially suiting up for his country.

On First Take Monday, Stephen A. explained he doesn't want to hear anything about Davis and Team USA until he's healthy enough to play all the time.

“I don't wanna hear anything about no damn Anthony Davis representing Team USA. Just wait a minute now. I need to make sure he's going to show up for Lakers games. Listen, AD is a superstar when he brings his A-game when he plays. But, either he's not there half the time or when he's there, he might as well not be there. 40 points in Game 1, 11 points in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals. Charles Barkley calls him street clothes I wont go that far but you know what I will call him? Six flags. Because he's so up and down.”

Basically, Smith wants to see Anthony Davis actually show some consistency throughout the NBA campaign and that means staying on the court and putting up big numbers like he's capable of, especially in the playoffs.

AD played in just 56 games in 2022-23, averaging 25.9 points and 12.6 rebounds per contest. He did suit up for Team USA in the 2012 Olympics en route to the gold medal in London. LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Stephen Curry are the three notable names reportedly keen on heading to Paris in 24′. We'll see if Davis follows suit.