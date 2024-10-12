Stephen A. Smith asserts that the Los Angeles Lakers are a bigger threat than the Memphis Grizzlies this season.

On Friday, October 11, “First Take” took their show on the road to Tennessee State University, hosting a live broadcast. During the event, Stephen A. Smith and Shannon Sharpe engaged in a live Q&A session with TSU students.

During the Q&A session, a student claimed that the Grizzlies are a bigger threat in the West than the Lakers and asked Stephen A. Smith for his opinion on the matter. Smith countered the student's assertion, providing three reasons to explain why he disagreed.

Stephen A. Smith believing that the Los Angeles Lakers are a bigger threat than the Memphis Grizzlies

“I will say no, they are not a bigger threat than the Los Angeles Lakers. I think LeBron is gonna continue to do his thing, I think Anthony Davis is gonna continue to do his thing. I think JJ Redick is gonna surprise a lot of people with how exceptional he's gonna do as a coach,” Stephen A. Smith responded.

Following their second straight exit from the NBA playoffs at the hands of the Denver Nuggets, the Los Angeles Lakers chose to part ways with head coach Darvin Ham and hire former NBA sharpshooter JJ Redick.

After the Lakers announced JJ Redick as their new head coach, media members and fans quickly voiced their opinions on social media, questioning the choice of someone without previous coaching experience. Despite the mixed reactions, Lakers players have expressed nothing but enthusiasm and admiration for Redick's arrival.

Last season, it became evident that a disconnect existed between Darvin Ham and some players on the roster. When news emerged about his firing, not a single player took to social media to comment on his exit, highlighting their perspective on him as a coach.

With JJ Redick at the helm, the Lakers gain the benefit of having a genuine basketball savant in the locker room. A self-proclaimed basketball enthusiast, Redick has already pledged to implement significant changes to the game plan. Since his hiring this past summer, he has been diligently crafting a system that maximizes each player's unique skills.

Given the wealth of talented teams in the Western Conference, predicting the level of success for all 30 teams has become increasingly challenging. This season, with numerous variables at play, assessing how the Lakers will perform against the top competition is more difficult than ever.

Stephen A. also asserting that Ja Morant will have a huge comeback season

Although Stephen A. Smith doesn't consider the Grizzlies a larger threat, he acknowledged that one player from Memphis is poised to capture the league's attention once more.

“Ja Morant is going to wreak havoc,” Smith added. “I mean this brother is going to come back on the scene this year. He's going to do some major, major damage. He's going to hurt a lot of people in the league, reminding everybody just who the hell he is.”

Morant appeared in just nine games last season. He began the 2023-24 campaign with a 25-game suspension before finally making his season debut. From December 19 to January 5, he participated in nine of the Grizzlies' ten games.

His season ended prematurely due to a torn labrum in his right shoulder, which necessitated surgery.

Last year, the Grizzlies and Lakers faced off in a four-game series, with LA asserting its dominance by winning three of the matchups. The lone defeat came on January 5, which was notably the only game in the 2023-24 season that Ja Morant played against them.

In that game, tallied 21 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists, along with a steal and a block. His contributions propelled the Grizzlies to a 14-point victory over the Lakers, with a final score of 127-113. Unfortunately, following this game, Morant sustained an injury during a team practice that sidelined him for the remainder of the season.

What the Lakers and the Grizzlies need to be strong contenders

Morant is an essential component for the Grizzlies if they aim to surpass the Lakers or any other team in the West. His athleticism, playmaking ability, and elite scoring make him one of the most thrilling talents in the league. However, for him to make a significant impact, he must stay healthy.

Conversely, LeBron James, at 39 years old, must maintain the leadership and impact he's showcased throughout his 21-year career. As he embarks on the dream of playing alongside Bronny this season, LeBron will be more driven than ever to perform at his best and foster a culture that elevates the entire team's game.