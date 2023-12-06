ESPN's Stephen A. Smith has positive words for the Lakers after a close win to the Suns in the quarterfinals of the NBA In-Season Tournament.

Stephen A. Smith of ESPN had some positive words to say about the Los Angeles Lakers after they beat the Phoenix Suns in the quarterfinals of the NBA In-Season Tournament, 106-103. When asked by “First Take” host Molly Qerim “Stephen A., do you feel like the Lakers are on a higher level than Phoenix?”, he responded with no hesitation that the Lakers are at a higher level than the Suns.

“I do right now. That's just how I feel about it,” Smith said. “You've got Kevin Durant, you've got Devin Booker in Phoenix, but the reality is they've [Lakers] got size, they can shoot the ball better, there's no doubt about it, but they've got experience. They got the leadership of LeBron James that usurps most things.”

Molly Qerim: "Stephen A., do you feel like the Lakers are on a higher level than Phoenix?" Stephen A. Smith: "I do right now…They've got size, they can shoot the ball better, there's no doubt about it." (via @FirstTake)pic.twitter.com/a1nq1JGAJn — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 6, 2023

Smith marvels at how LeBron James is performing

He believes that James sets them apart from the rest as he's been excelling so far in his 21st season at 38-years old. Tuesday night, James scored 31 points, reeled in 11 assists, and collected eight rebounds. A statistic that Smith emphasized is that James is one of the NBA leaders in fourth quarter points, citing how great he has bene in late-game situations.

“That's what he's doing right now, he's been balling. He's going to be 39 [years old] later on this month averaging better than 25 [points] a game and just balling out,” Smith said. “And Anthony Davis, when he chooses to show up, he's actually one of the elite players in the game. I look at the personnel they have, the cohesion they developed.”

He wrapped up his segment by saying he has more “faith” in the Lakers than he does in the Suns at this current moment as he states that Pheonix needs more “assertiveness” from Durant. The Suns have been officially eliminated in the tournament as there will be talk due to controversy over a timeout call made in the remaining moments of the game.

Los Angeles is 13-9 on the season so far which puts them fourth in the Western Conference as Pheonix is 12-9 and seventh in the standings. Up next for the Lakers is a semi-finals matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans tomorrow night as the winner will either face the Indiana Pacers or the Milwaukee Bucks in the finals.