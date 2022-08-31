True story of Lakers, Dr. Jerry Buss drafting Magic Johnson, per Jeanie Buss

When Dr. Jerry Buss decided to draft Magic Johnson to the Los Angeles Lakers, he probably anticipated the start of the “Showtime era.” After all, as Jeanie Buss said it, her father saw that swagger in him.

Speaking on SiriusXM NBA Radio, Jeanie reflected on that fateful 1979 decision that had a major impact on the history of the Lakers. With the no. 1 pick of that year’s draft, the Purple and Gold selected Johnson out of Michigan State.

Dr. Buss apparently saw more than just the leadership and basketball skills from Johnson, as his “showmanship” that was also in full display during the 1978-79 NCAA Tournament really stood out to the then-Lakers boss.

“He watched the NCAA Final like every basketball fan — that was the Larry Bird, Magic Johnson Final — and it’s the showmanship, it was the flare, it was the smile that really inspired my dad [to draft Johnson]. Not only was he a great player, but he did it with style,” Jeanie explained.

"Not only was (Magic Johnson) a great player but he did it with style".@JeanieBuss tells @JumpShot & @DarthAmin why her dad, Dr. Jerry Buss, was inspired to draft Magic. — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) August 30, 2022

It’s safe to say now that Dr. Jerry Buss made the right decision of drafting Magic Johnson. That showmanship sparked the “Showtime era” that everyone loved and enjoyed, and truth be told, it would have been difficult for the Lakers to win the 1980 NBA Championship against the Philadelphia 76ers without Johnson.

As everyone knows, the Lakers went on to win a total of five titles with Johnson leading the way. Magic also stayed as a Laker through and through, which should have only made Dr. Buss love him even more.