The LeBron James vs. Michael Jordan debate is one that will go on for years — but UFC president Dana White answered it with a unique twist.

In an interview with Robbie Fox, the UFC head honcho was asked about a number of fantasy matchups across various sports if they competed in Power Slap.

Power Slap, of course, is White's new endeavor where competitors slap each other and it's received a mixed reaction to say the least. However, that hasn't stopped him from promoting it, sometimes to a questionable extent.

So what if rather than a game of one-on-one basketball, James ended up battling Jordan in a slapping contest? And who does White have?

While he respects the Los Angeles Lakers star, he's still going with MJ on this one.

“Michael Jordan… Listen, I respect LeBron and what he has done and who he is as an athlete,” White explained (via Sportskeeda). “Never in trouble. Always there for the games. Makes a big difference when he’s on a team. You feel the difference when he’s on a team.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“But Jordan is my all-time [favorite player]. And I’m a Celtics guy, but Jordan is a f*****g killer. Jordan is a killer.”

Essentially, White — a huge Boston Celtics fan — basically revealed where he stood in the NBA's GOAT debate as his answer had very little do with the actual slapping part of things.

For example, he was also asked about Muhammad Ali vs. Mike Tyson in a slapping contest and gave his rationale for picking the latter.

“I love both those guys. I'm going to go with Tyson… Leverage, power,” he said.

One thing's for sure — it would certainly be something to see LeBron James test his mettle in a slapping contest.