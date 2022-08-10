Vanessa Bryant in tears as trial starts for Kobe Bryant crash photos leak

Vanessa Bryant couldn’t hold back her tears and emotions as the trial for the Kobe Bryant crash photos leak starts Wednesday.

According to Rolling Stone, the wife of the late Los Angeles Lakers legend sobbed silently as her lawyer described one instance when an LA County sheriff’s deputy allegedly showed photos of the scene from the tragic tragic helicopter crash that killed Kobe, their daughter Gianna and many others.

The lawyer, Luis Li, cited a whistleblower who revealed that Deputy Joey Cruz showed “pictures of [Kobe’s] decapitated body” to strangers in a bar in Norwalk. Li also shared a video of Deputy Cruz seated at the bar while holding his cell phone up to show something to the bartender. The bartender immediately walked away after seeing what the deputy shared.

“January 26, 2020, was and always will be the worst day of Vanessa Bryant’s life,” Li saids. “County employees exploited the accident. They took and shared pictures of Kobe and Gianna as souvenirs. … They poured salt in an unhealable wound.

“This case is about accountability. We’re going to prove to you that county employees took pictures and shared them widely. … Every single day since the county did what it did, Mrs. Bryant and Mr. Chester have the risk, have the fear, have the anxiety, have the terror that they might have to re-live the loss of their family members in the most excruciating way.”

Hopefully, Vanessa Bryant gets the justice she deserves over the whole ordeal that she and her family shouldn’t have gone through. The trial is expected to last for 10 days in what is described to be an invasion of privacy lawsuit.

Kobe Bryant’s widow is said to be seeking an unspecified amount in millions as compensation.