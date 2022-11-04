‘We were fortunate’: Darvin Ham gets brutally honest on Matt Ryan’s game-saving 3-pointer for Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers won their second straight game on Wednesday night, and they did so in style. The hero of the day turned out to be Matt Ryan, who sent the game to overtime with a game-trying 3-pointer at the end of regulation. LA would eventually close it out in the extra period, escaping with a 120-117 victory against Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans.

After the game, Lakers head coach Darvin Ham spoke openly about the crucial play that significantly elevated Matt Ryan’s status among LA supporters:

“The play was definitely intended for him. Austin [Reaves] threw a hell of a pass, and we were fortunate,” Ham said, via Spectrum SportsNet on Twitter.

Here’s another look at the aforementioned play, which quite honestly, turned out to be quite a shocker for anyone who was watching the game live:

MATT RYAN IS CLUTCH He beats the buzzer with this three to send the game to OT! 🔥pic.twitter.com/UdmShA9eai — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 3, 2022

As coach Ham said, a lot of credit has to be given to Austin Reaves for throwing that cross-court pass right on the money. Even so, Ryan looked off-balanced when he took the fadeaway triple as he cruised out of bounds. It didn’t matter, though, as the 25-year-old sharpshooter hit nothing but the bottom of the net.

These are the type of moments that could make a significant impact for any team on the season. The Lakers, in particular, have been searching for this type of heroics, and it’s great to see Matt Ryan — of all people — step up to the plate when it mattered the most. It’s a good thing LeBron James and Co. emerged victorious in overtime. Otherwise, Ryan’s game-saving play would have been wasted.