Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis starred against his former team, the New Orleans Pelicans, on the final game before the All-Star break. He scored 28 points — on 13-for-17 shooting from the field — pulled down ten rebounds, and dished out five assists in the 120-102 Lakers win. So when Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and the defending champion Golden State Warriors visit Crypto.com Arena on Thursday night to play the Lakers, every Lakers fan under the sun will be dying to know: Is Anthony Davis playing tonight vs. the Warriors?

Anthony Davis injury status vs. Warriors

The Lakers have Davis listed as probable for Thursday’s game due to a foot injury, per a tweet from Underdog Fantasy’s NBA account. Superstar forward LeBron James (left foot soreness) is also probable to play for Los Angeles.

Davis, 29, is in his 11th year in the NBA and fourth as a member of the storied Lakers franchise. He’s averaging 26.0 points, 12.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.2 steals, and 2.0 blocks across 35 appearances this season (33 starts).

Davis is shooting the ball incredibly efficiently from the field this season, at least by his standards — his current 56.2% field-goal percentage is the highest of his pro career by a wide margin.

Expect Thursday’s Lakers-Warriors matchup to come down to the wire, regardless of if Davis is in the lineup for Los Angeles. After all, both teams are fighting for their playoff lives at this juncture of the year. But with regard to the question, Is Anthony Davis playing tonight vs. the Warriors, the answer is probably.