By Michael Corvo · 4 min read

The Los Angeles Lakers’ five-game winning streak ended on Monday in a 122-109 loss to the top-seeded Denver Nuggets. The Lakers (19-22), playing without Western Conference Player of the Week LeBron James (ankle soreness) and a handful of other key contributors, were unsurprisingly outclassed by a full-strength Denver squad. Not a huge deal.

“He listens to his body, very responsible in that regard,” an unworried Darvin Ham said about LeBron’s call to take the evening off. “We’ve been playing well, obviously. Again, we don’t want to subject our guys to something that a little rest can help in the short term or force the issue where it turns into a long-term issue.

“I mean this is what, his 20th season? He’s probably dealing with a little bit of everything I’m sure. Playing at the level he plays at, it’s a matter of managing it and all of us being on the same page of communication, and that’s been the case … So him sitting out is totally fine.”

The matchup in Denver didn’t feature a ton of suspense. However, there were a few noteworthy nuggets (sorry) from the day.

Anthony Davis update

On Monday, ESPN’s Dave McMenamin published an update on AD’s recovery from a bone spur fracture in his right foot.

Davis, who has missed the past 13 games (the Lakers are 7-6), will begin his ramp-up process on Tuesday when the team is back in Los Angeles. He’ll initially focus on pool workouts and anti-gravity treadmill work. The Lakers are optimistic that Davis can hoop by the end of the month, though Ham resisted putting a date on the All-Star center’s return. He has been out since Dec. 16.

“There’s different benchmarks built within the process in the upcoming weeks,” Ham said. “If he meets those marks and checks those boxes, then he’ll be back on the court. It’s as simple as that. Am I willing to put a timetable on it? No.”

Davis is averaging 27.4 points, 12.1 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks. The Lakers’ defense has expectedly fallen off sans AD, though the productivity of Thomas Bryant (19.7 points, 12.3 rebounds over the past seven games entering Monday) has helped compensate.

“I just think everyone’s pitching in for our fallen soldier,” Ham said a few days back. “He’ll be back in due time, but until then, guys are stepping up and making plays.”

Max Christie starts

The 2022 second-round pick — a raw product with enticing 3-and-D potential — was not expected to play a significant role this season.

Early on, Ham showed confidence in the kid by thrusting him into the rotation for a four-game stretch, during which he shot 5-of-10 from 3 and held his own defensively. Yet, Ham told ClutchPoints that he was reluctant to bring the rookie on too fast.

I asked Lakers head coach Darvin Ham about Max Christie's recent opportunities and whether he can become a rotation mainstay: pic.twitter.com/51Tjxl03GW — Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) November 12, 2022

Christie is back in the mix due to injuries to Lonnie Walker IV, Austin Reaves, and Troy Brown Jr. He’s proving that he can hang. In 11 games (entering Monday) since Dec. 16, Christie drilled 42.1% of his 3s and displayed a mature two-way feel. He has noticeably bulked up since Summer League.

Watch Max Christie defend on this possession. Help. recover. Help. Recover. Forces a tough shot from Huerter. pic.twitter.com/wmIR5VCNYn — Raj C. (@RajChipalu) January 8, 2023

The 19-year-old got his first career start on Monday, in place of the NBA legend twice his age (he found out 40 minutes before tip and immediately texted his mom). In 26 minutes, the rookie scored a career-high 14 points on 6-for-8 shooting.

“He’s gonna be in this league a long time,” said Russell Westbrook. “I’m happy to be here to help him start his career and help things easier for him. He’s gonna do so many great things in this league.”

Meanwhile, two-way rookie Cole Swider saw his most sizeable run as a pro. The sharpshooter posted six points, five rebounds, and three assists in 25 minutes.

Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook get hurt

Beverley and Westbrook suffered injuries on Monday.

Pat Bev exited after slipping and falling on his right hip in the first quarter. Ham said he had no update on the extent of the injury.

Westbrook, who finished with 25 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists, dislocated and popped into place the same pinky finger twice during the first half.

“It should be alright,” Russ said. “I got X-rayed, nothing. So, I’ll be alright.”

Still — ouch!

Russell Westbrook said he dislocated his right pinky finger in the first half and popped it back into place twice. pic.twitter.com/uoYNtZEEaK — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) January 10, 2023

With Reaves (hamstring strain) and Walke (knee tendinitis) sidelined for at least another week, the Lakers can ill-afford more injuries to their guard rotation. Fortunately, Dennis Schroder has been playing outstanding ball (notwithstanding a cold night in Denver) and Kendrick Nunn is showing signs of life (15 points vs. DEN, 23 points on Jan. 6).

“I have faith in everybody in this locker room, regardless of who’s in, who’s out,” said Westbrook.

Next up: The Lakers will host Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday. Seven of their next eight games will come at Crypto.com Arena.

“Hopefully we’ll get some bodies back,” Ham said, referencing the Lakers’ upcoming two-day break. “And we’ll just start that process of filling our cups and get ready to get back after it.”