Lakers interested in Jazz veterans after Donovan Mitchell trade, but there’s a catch

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly interested in Utah Jazz veterans who could be traded, per NBA reporter Jeff Zillgitt. Zillgitt listed Mike Conley, Jordan Clarkson, and Bojan Bogdanovic as players who could potentially be on Utah’s trade block following the Donovan Mitchell deal. However, he also explained that there is a catch to the Lakers’ rumored interest.

“But the Lakers also want to preserve cap space for next summer and aren’t that interested in taking contracts beyond 2022-23. Bogdanovic on expiring.”

Bojan Bogdanovic may be the most attractive option given his contract. But Mike Conley would be a valuable asset if the Lakers can pull off a Russell Westbrook trade. Jordan Clarkson would present a quality scoring option as well.

The Lakers endured a dreadful 2021-2022 season. Westbrook dealt with his share of struggles and Anthony Davids faced numerous injury concerns. Lebron James is still a great player, but he needs help. They will likely continue looking to add ahead of the season and won’t limit their options to the Jazz veterans either.

But any Lakers’ high-profile additions will revolve around whether they can move Russell Westbrook or not. Recent reports state that LA has been in contact with 5 teams about a potential Westbrook deal. It is unclear which teams were specifically linked to the Lakers. However, the Hornets, Pacers, and Jazz have all been mentioned in possible Westbrook trades.

The Lakers need to make something happen ahead of the 2022-2023 NBA Season. We will continue to monitor the Los Angeles trade situation.