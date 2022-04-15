LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets just saw their season come crashing down on Thursday after they were blown out by the Atlanta Hawks in their winner-take-all Play-In matchup. The Hornets will now regroup in the summertime as they look to strengthen their squad for next season. As it turns out, the Hornets could now turn their attention to Los Angeles Lakers superstar Russell Westbrook.

It’s no secret that the Lakers will be, at the very least, doing their due diligence on any and all potential Westbrook trades. The Indiana Pacers have already been linked to a potential swoop on the former league MVP and right now, the Hornets appear to be interested in joining the race as well:

“Teams such as Charlotte and Indiana, two that league sources say could be involved, could possibly move a package of players to the Lakers for Westbrook,” reported Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times.

It was not mentioned what kind of package the Hornets can offer the Lakers in exchange for Russ, but what’s more important to note here is that Charlotte appears to be willing to take on Westbrook’s $46.1 million contract for 2022-23.

At this point, it’s hard to imagine how Westbrook will function alongside Hornets cornerstone star LaMelo Ball, who is a pretty ball-dominant guard himself. Is it actually a good fit?