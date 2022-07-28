The Los Angeles Lakers haven’t made much headway with regard to a Russell Westbrook-for-Kyrie Irving trade with the Brooklyn Nets. At this point, it seems that LA will need to get creative if they still want to reunite Kyrie with former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate LeBron James in Hollywood.

An anonymous NBA insider seems to have it all figured out. He believes that the Lakers should set their sights higher. Why not trade for just Kyrie when they can get Kevin Durant as well (via Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report)

“Kyrie is the move. They should offer Davis with Westbrook. Try and get Kevin Durant. KD for AD and a pick is as close as [the Nets] will get to what they want,” said the anonymous source.

It’s hard to wrap your head around such a mind-blowing prospect. According to the insider, the Lakers should send Russell Westbrook, Anthony Davis, and a first-round pick to the Nets in exchange for Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. LA would then be able to field a Big 3 of LeBron, Kyrie, and KD. That would be insane.

The unnamed source also believes that this would be a win for the Nets. Assuming that he remains healthy, Davis is still one of the top big men in the league, and he could be the bona fide superstar Brooklyn has been searching for. The first-round pick from the Lakers is the sweetener here that closes supposedly the deal.

Is this really feasible or is this merely one’s imagination going a bit overboard?