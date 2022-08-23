There is a lot of buzz surrounding Austin Reaves now that he’s entering his second season with the Los Angeles Lakers. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard was quite a revelation for his team last season, and he is expected to take a considerable step forward as a sophomore.

So much so, that LeBron James and the Lakers are reportedly expected to make a major lineup decision involving Reaves in 2022-23. According to NBA insider Jovan Buha of The Athletic, his sources have indicated that new head coach Darvin Ham is strongly considering giving the 24-year-old a starting spot this coming season:

Reaves is penciled in as a starter and closer based on the chatter out of the organization.

This won’t be unfamiliar territory for Austin Reaves. The former Wichita State and Oklahoma standout was named a starter toward the latter part of the season in 2021-22. He got the starting nod in 19 out of the Lakers’ last 22 games of the season. It seems that the team liked what they saw in Raves, and they now intend to give him a permanent role in the starting lineup.

Reaves’ natural position is the two spot. This means that if he remains with the team, Russell Westbrook will still likely start at the point guard position. The Lakers are also still chasing Kyrie Irving — despite their rather unfruitful pursuit of late — and if he somehow finds himself taking his talents to Hollywood, we could expect an Irving-Reaves starting backcourt for LA this coming season.