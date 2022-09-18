RUMOR: The Dwight Howard reason Lakers brought back Dennis Schroder, revealed

Dennis Schroder’s first stint with the Los Angeles Lakers was quite disappointing, so it definitely raised more than a few eyebrows when the team opted to sign him this offseason. Apparently, however, the Purple and gold franchise has a Dwight Howard-esque reason for giving the German guard another chance.

According to a report by Dan Woike of LA Times, the Lakers are hopeful that Schroder can pull off a Howard-like return in LA. For those not in the know, Dwight joined Kobe Bryant and the Lakers back in 2012 in what turned out to be a disaster. The former All-Star big man then left the franchise only to return six years later. Of course a lot of people knows how the story went, with Howard playing a crucial role in LA’s 202o championship.

Woike also shared that Schroder’s attitude and performance during the 2022 EuroBasket have made the Lakers comfortable in bringing him back to the fold. Dennis the Menace averaged 21.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game for Germany throughout their run in the competition.

For what it’s worth, Dennis Schroder is determined to make things right with the Lakers with his second chance. He promised as much in his message to the Purple and Gold faithful after his signing was made official on Friday.

“This past year didn’t feel right … [I] felt misunderstood & nobody really knew the story! I’m coming back to the biggest organization to make sh***t right!” Schroder shared on Instagram. “I hope Laker Nation [is] going to support me every single day! I will give everything [I] have every single day!! It’s an honor to play for Lakers. Can’t wait to get started!”

Here’s to hoping that Schroder indeed pulls of a Dwight Howard-like return.