The 1 key move Lakers must still make in 2022 NBA offseason

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to completely turn it around after an abysmal season. Los Angeles had a roster full of veterans surrounding the duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

The season was a disaster as their new star Russell Westbrook struggled to fit with the team. His numbers weren’t bad, as he averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 7.1 assists. He shot 44.4 percent and 29.8 percent from three-point land. Westbrook turned the ball over 3.8 times per game, which was part of the problem.

James and Westbrook are both ball-dominant players, which made this fit very difficult.

They were also out-hustled by younger teams and often struggled on the defensive end. Both James and Davis missed significant time, which also hurt LA.

The offseason has been all about retooling around their star duo. Los Angeles went out and got a younger roster but still could use some improvement. LeBron doesn’t have many years left, and Los Angeles should maximize the talent around him while they can.

Despite the Lakers struggling last season, James averaged 30.3 points per game along with 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists. He shot 52.4 percent from the field and 35.9 percent from three.

With that said, here is one key move Los Angeles must still make in the 2022 NBA offseason.

Lakers Key Move

Trade Russell Westbrook

The Russell Westbrook experiment has not worked out at all, and it is time to move on. Multiple deals have been discussed, and Westbrook should be traded. Kyrie Irving is the ideal target, but it could be difficult to acquire him.

The other Brooklyn Nets star, Kevin Durant, requested a trade, but talks have stalled as they have a high asking price. If Brooklyn commits to keeping Durant for next season and beyond, it is unlikely that Irving would be traded. However, the Lakers should still hold out hope for him as he would make them an instant contender.

If they are unable to get an Irving deal done, a trade with the Indiana Pacers makes a ton of sense. Los Angeles and Indiana discussed a trade that would send Myles Turner and Buddy Hield in exchange for Westbrook plus draft picks. Hield and Turner are great role players that would help LA improve drastically.

Hield is one of the best shooters in the league and was almost traded for before LA got Westbrook. He averaged 15.6 points per game while shooting 40.6 percent from the field and 36.6 percent from three. His shooting ability makes him a phenomenal fit next to James and Davis, who thrive on having shooters around them.

Turner would be a great player to add as well, as Davis could play the position he prefers power forward. He had a good season, averaging 12.9 points and 7.1 rebounds. Turner blocked 2.8 shots per game as well and shot 50.9 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from downtown. If LA is able to acquire both Hield and Turner, it would be a fantastic move.

The Lakers should move on from the 33-year-old guard to try and compete for a title.

While the Western Conference will be highly competitive, and it won’t be easy for LA to bounce back. There are proven contenders as well as young times on the rise. Trading Westbrook is the best move for the Lakers to make, and they must do it.