The Los Angeles Lakers have made a trade! But not one involving Russell Westbrook. According to various reports, the Lakers will acquire veteran point guard Patrick Beverley from the Utah Jazz in exchange for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson. It’s a straight-up transaction— no draft picks are involved.

As I tweeted, THT and Johnson seem like a lot to give up for Beverley, at least at first glance. Of course, it’s possible — and Lakers fans will hope — that more moves are in the works, perhaps involving Westbrook (the Lakers freed up an extra roster up in the trade — they have two open spots now). The Jazz have been oft-cited as a plausible Russ taker (then buyout-er), as they seem to be on the verge of a total teardown and are looking to shed veteran salary. The Lakers are seeking depth and floor-spacing, so the prospect of swapping Westbrook (and, ideally, zero picks) for some combination of Beverley, Mike Conley Jr., Bojan Bogdanovic, and/or Malik Beasley made sense.

For now, the two teams settled on the reported deal.

Horton-Tucker’s third season in Los Angeles was undoubtedly a disappointment. Fresh off signing a three-year, $32 million while still just 20 years old (the third year is a player-option) — making him the fourth highest-paid player on the roster — the Klutch client took a glaring step back in 2021-22.

In training camp, Frank Vogel and Rob Pelinka — who did not trade him for Kyle Lowry the season prior — hyped THT as ready to step into a potentially game-changing 3-and-Der. Instead, THT shot just 26.9% from the three-point line and struggled defensively. Training camp wrist surgery and a bout with COVID-19 in December certainly didn’t help. Overall, Horton-Tucker averaged 10.0 points on 41.6% shooting.

Darvin Ham laughed when I brought up that he basically hadn't (publicly) mentioned THT's name since being hired before he said nice things about him. Makes sense https://t.co/jfn7NOS4Za — Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) August 25, 2022

Stanley Johnson became an unexpected vital contributor, spiritually and defensively, to the Lakers last season. The veteran-laden roster struggled in the grit, toughness, and accountability departments, but the 26-year-old former lottery pick helped fill those voids when he was signed in December. Johnson shut down James Harden in the fourth quarter on Christmas Day, and ended up carving out a niche as one of the few Lakers wings who Vogel could trust to hustle and bring it on D.

The Lakers picked up Johnson’s 2022-23 option in June. He averaged 6.7 points and 3.2 rebounds in 22.8 minutes per game for the Lakers, while shooting 31.4% from three.

“Me personally, I’ve enjoyed every moment I’ve had here, Johnson said at exit interviews. “I’ve learned a lot, especially being around all this Hall of Fame talent and a bunch of really good people. I will look forward to being here if they will have me, but for me, I’ve grown a lot even coming from South Bay all the way up. … I would love to have the opportunity to take a whole summer and get ingrained in what we do as an organization all over the place and be around.”

Both players were question-marks to make the Lakers opening night rotation, considering their one-way natures and the propensity of 6’4-and-under wings on the roster.

Of course, the Lakers can expect defensive tenacity from Beverley, who averaged 9.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 4.6 rebounds while hitting 34.3% of his threes for the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2021-22. The 34-year-old, whom the Lakers drafted in the second round in 2009 and played four seasons for the Clippers, is due to make $13 million in 2022-23 — the final year of his contract.