LeBron and the Lakers visit Chicago for the first time this season.

We're continuing our coverage of today's cross-conference action in the NBA as we'll see two teams looking to further position themselves in the playoff picture. The Los Angeles Lakers (15-12) will visit the Windy City and take on the Chicago Bulls (11-17) in a close game on the betting lines. Check out our NBA odds series for our Lakers-Bulls prediction and pick.

The Los Angeles Lakers are currently third in the Pacific Division and sit just two games back of the leading Sacramento Kings. They've gone a solid 6-4 in their last 10 games, but they're coming into this contest off back-to-back losses against the Spurs and Knicks. They'll hit the road once again looking to top the Bulls in their first meeting as road favorites.

The Chicago Bulls are fourth in the Central Division and they've also gone 6-4 in their last 10 games. After a bad stretch to their season, they've picked up their play and are doing their best to climb back to .500. They'll come into this game following their most impressive win of the season as they went into Philadelphia and beat the 76ers 108-104.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Lakers-Bulls Odds

Los Angeles Lakers: -4 (-110)

Chicago Bulls: +4 (-110)

Over: 224 (-110)

Under: 224 (-110)

How to Watch Lakers vs. Bulls

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

TV: Spectrum Sports Net, NBC Sports Chicago, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Lakers Could Cover The Spread

The Lakers come into this game having lost their last two times out, including a loss to the San Antonio Spurs that broke their losing streak at 18 games. They've seen their inconsistencies come to light and they're not the same team outside of what we saw during the In-Season Tournament. Anthony Davis wasn't available against the Spurs due to injury and the Lakers more than felt his absence as they lacked someone to guard Victor Wembanyama. While he came back against the Knicks and scored a game-high 32 points, it wasn't enough for the Lakers to get the win and Davis continues to be a game-time decision ahead of this one. His spot in the lineup has become irreplaceable and they'll need him to be healthy moving forward.

The Lakers will be a much bigger team physically over the Bulls and they could see success against them if they're able to rebound the basketball with purpose. It's also a homecoming for Anthony Davis to Chicago, so don't be surprised if he suits up and plays despite not feeling 100%. LeBron James also stands to have a good matchup as the Bulls' forwards are undersized and can't guard him effectively. Watch out for Austin Reaves to have a big game down the stretch if the Lakers are forced to play within a small margin.

Why The Bulls Could Cover The Spread

While the Bulls could have folded after losing Zach LaVine to injury, they've actually been playing inspired ball and players like Coby White have stepped into their roles in a big way. White led the team in points during their win over the 76ers and while he shot just 2-6 from three, his long-range shot has become a serious weapon for the Bulls in the late stages of the fourth quarter. If he's able to heat up and find his range, White could put the Bulls in a good position to lead this game at home and control the pace of transition. If Anthony Davis ends up sitting, expect Nikola Vucevic to capitalize on the mismatch and have a good day rebounding the ball.

The Bulls can win this game by hustling on both ends of the floor. The Lakers are a very tough team to deal with when their bench is getting involved and playing with energy, so the Bulls will need that same energy from role players like Javon Carter off the bench and Pat Williams on defense. It seems as though their offense has flowed better knowing DeMar DeRozan is their main scoring threat to look for – expect them to work the offense through him as he tries to free up his shooters around the arc.

Final Lakers-Bulls Prediction & Pick

This game should be a fun one as both teams meet each other for the first time this season. The Lakers will have a big advantage here if both Anthony Davis and LeBron James end up playing at 100% health. They're the much bigger team in the paint and they'll stand to have a lot of success if they're able to box out effectively and rebound the ball.

However, the Bulls have a decent 7-7 record at home and they've performed better at the United Center than on the road this year. Without Zach LaVine, their offense has been a bit more cohesive and their defense has been playing hard to make up for the loss. I expect the Bulls to play hard on the defensive end as Coby White has another solid game passing the rock. Let's ride with the Bulls to cover the spread as home underdogs.

Final Lakers-Bulls Prediction & Pick: Chicago Bulls +4 (-110)