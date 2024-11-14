ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Los Angeles Lakers will head to the Alamo to face the San Antonio Spurs. It's another tournament showdown, and we're sharing our NBA Cup odds series and making a Lakers-Spurs prediction and pick.

The Lakers are coming off a 128-123 win over the Memphis Grizzlies and have moved to 7-4. Meanwhile, the Spurs defeated the Washington Wizards 139-130 to improve to 6-6.

The Lakers lead the all-time series 95-93. Additionally, they defeated the Spurs 123-118 in their last battle on February 23, 2024. The Lakers are 6-4 over their past 10 games against the Spurs. Furthermore, they are 3-2 over the past five games in San Antonio.

Here are the Lakers-Spurs NBA Cup odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Cup Odds: Lakers-Spurs Odds

Los Angeles Lakers: -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -146

San Antonio Spurs: +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +126

Over: 228.5 (-110)

Under: 228.5 (-110)

How To Watch Lakers vs. Spurs

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN and Sportsnet LA

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Lakers Could Cover the Spread/Win

Rookie Dalton Knecht was the catalyst in Wednesday's comeback victory against the Grizzlies. Impressively, the rookie had 19 points while shooting 7 for 8, giving the Lakers validation for drafting him.

The Lakers have not had trouble scoring, as they currently rank sixth in points. Additionally, they are sixth in field-goal shooting percentage, including 12th from the triples. One form of noticeable improvement has been their ability at the charity stripe. Currently, the Lakers rank eighth in free-throw shooting percentage. But the Lakers have struggled on the boards. Somehow, they rank only 27th in rebounds. The Lakers have taken care of the basketball, ranking eighth in turnovers. Yet, defense has been an issue, as they are 21st in blocked shots.

Anthony Davis remains one of the best players in the NBA, averaging 30.2 points and 10.8 rebounds per game while shooting 56 percent from the hardwood. He has also done well against the Spurs, averaging 28.2 points and 13.6 rebounds over the past five games against them. LeBron James remains one of the greatest, averaging 24.3 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 0.4 assists per game. Likewise, he has thrived against the Spurs over his 20-year career, averaging 27.9 points, 7.7 assists, and 7.5 rebounds over 45 games against them.

Austin Reaves scored 27 points earlier this week and came into this game averaging 18.6 points per game. He has averaged 14.4 points per game over eight contests against the Spurs. D'Angelo Russell has also been solid, averaging 12.5 points per game. Additionally, he has excelled against the Spurs, averaging 17.8 points per game over eight showdowns.

The Lakers will cover the spread if James and Davis can continue hitting their shots while getting Reaves, Russell, and Knecht involved. Also, they must stop one of the best young players in the league.

Why the Spurs Could Cover the Spread/Win

Victor Wembanyama had a career-high against the Wizards, going off for 50 points. Amazingly, he continues to shine and is doing good for an offense that can stand to improve.

The offense has struggled, ranking 20th in points. Despite that, they are hitting their shots, as the Spurs rank 13th in field-goal shooting percentage, including 16th from the three-point line. The Spurs are efficient at the line, ranking second in free-throw shooting percentage. Likewise, they are solid on the boards, ranking 10th in rebounds. The Spurs could be better at ball handling, as they are ranking just 21st in turnovers. Yet, the defense has remained stout, as they are fourth in blocked shots.

Wembanyama is averaging 22.3 points per game. He hopes to keep balling against the Lakers after averaging 22.3 points and 12.7 rebounds over three battles with them last season. Meanwhile, Devin Vassell will be ready. Vassell enters this game, averaging 16.7 points per game. Also, he has averaged 15.1 points over 11 games against the Lakers.

Jeremy Sochan is injured. Therefore, Keldon Johnson must step up. Johnson is averaging just 12.2 points per game. Yet, he averaged 19.7 points over three games against the Lakers last season.

The Spurs will cover the spread if Wembanyama can dominate the paint and win the board battles. Then, the Spurs must contain Davis and James while forcing others to beat them.

Final Lakers-Spurs Prediction & Pick

The Lakers are 6-5 against the spread, while the Spurs are 6-6 against the odds. Moreover, the Lakers are 1-4 against the spread on the road, including 0-2 when they have been the favorites. The Spurs are 4-3 against the spread as the home team. Finally, the Lakers are 4-2 against the spread against the Western Conference, while the Spurs are 6-5 against the West.

The Lakers have dominated the Spurs in recent games. Significantly, they were able to take care of business on two occasions. Barring any injuries, the Lakers should have enough to go into the Alamo and outlast the Spurs. Expect them to cover the spread and get the win here.

Final Lakers-Spurs Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Lakers -2.5 (-110)