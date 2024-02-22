We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Lakers-Warriors prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Los Angeles Lakers will head north to San Francisco on Thursday night to face the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena. We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Lakers-Warriors prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Lakers are coming off the All-Star Break with a 30-26 record and sitting in ninth place in the Western Conference. Ultimately, it's been an up-and-down season for the Lakers. They started the season on top of the Pacific Division and then went cold for a while. Then, they started winning again. It resulted in a 7-3 stretch over the past 10 games heading into the All-Star Break. Now, they are currently on a three-game winning streak as they get ready for the playoff push. The Lakers have 26 games left and are hoping to make a playoff push. Yet, they are 11-17 on the road as they head into Oracle.

The Warriors are 27-26 coming off the All-Star Break and are currently clinging to 10th place in the Western Conference. Unfortunately, they have been inconsistent throughout the season. The Warriors have been hot recently, going 8-2 over the past 10 games. Moreover, they are 4-1 over five games. The Warriors have 29 games left in their season and are hoping to improve on their playoff positioning and maybe get a home game in the playoffs. Somehow, they are only 14-14 at Oracle this season after dominating on their home floor last season.

The Lakers lead the all-time regular-season series 262-173. Amazingly, these teams played a remarkable game last month when the Lakers edged out the Warriors 145-144 in overtime at oracle. The Lakers are 6-4 over the past 10 games against the Warriors. Yet, the Warriors are 3-2 over the past five games at Oracle.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Lakers-Warriors Odds

Los Angeles Lakers: +4.5 (-112)

Moneyline: +160

Golden State Warriors: -4.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -190

Over: 241.5 (-110)

Under: 241.5 (-110)

How to Watch Lakers vs. Warriors

Time: 10:05 PM ET/7:05 PM PT

TV: TNT

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Lakers Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Lakers come into this battle with a 27-30 mark against the spread. Also, they are 12-16 against the spread on the road. The Lakers are 13-12 against the spread as the underdog. Furthermore, they are 10-8 against the spread as the road underdog. The Lakers are 5-5 against the spread when facing the Pacific Division. Also, they are 18-19 against the spread against the Western Conference.

Anthony Davis is their best player, averaging 24.9 points and 12.2 rebounds per game. Moreover, he is shooting 55.3 percent from the field. LeBron James is questionable for the game against the Warriors but will join the team in San Francisco. Currently, he is averaging 24.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 7.8 assists per game. James is also shooting 52 percent from the field, including 39.5 percent from the triples. Thus, expect him to play a prominent role if he plays. D'Angelo Russell is averaging 17.5 points and 6.3 assists per game. Likewise, he is now shooting 46.5 percent from the field, including 41.7 percent from beyond the arc. Austin Reaves is another player that needs to step up. At the moment, he is averaging 15.8 points per game. But he is also shooting 49 percent from the field, including 36.5 percent from the triples. Meanwhile, Rui Hachimura is averaging 12 points per game while shooting 51.5 percent from the field, including 40 percent from the triples.

The Lakers will cover the spread if they can shoot the ball well. Then, they need to win the board battle and prevent the Warriors from getting second chances.

Why The Warriors Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Warriors come into this showdown with a 28-24-1 record against the spread. Additionally, they are 11-16-1 against the spread at home. The Warriors are also 14-18 against the spread when they have been the favorite. Even worse, they are just 7-14 against the spread when they have been the home favorite. The Warriors are 5-7-1 against the spread against the Pacific Division. Likewise, they are 16-18-1 against the spread against the Western Conference.

Stephen Curry is still the best on the team, averaging 28 points per game. Yet, he is only shooting 46.2 percent from the floor, including 42.1 percent from beyond the arc. Klay Thompson is averaging 17.3 points per game. Also, he is shooting just 42.1 percent from the field, including 37.3 percent from the triples. Jonathan Kuminga has emerged for the Warriors. Currently, he is averaging 15.5 points per game while shooting 53.4 percent from the field. Klay Thompson is having a decent season, averaging 12.5 points per game. However, his shooting is down, as he is hitting 44.9 percent from the field, including 34.2 percent from the triples.

The Warriors will cover the spread if they can get hot and hit their shots. Then, they need to avoid turning the ball over.

Final Lakers-Warriors Prediction & Pick

The spread is friendly to the Lakers. Thus, expect this to go down to the wire again.

Final Lakers-Warriors Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Lakers: +4.5 (-112)