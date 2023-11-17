Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson made sure to show everyone that he was feeling good in his postgame press conference

The Baltimore Ravens topped the Cincinnati Bengals 34-20 on Thursday Night Football in a game filled with injuries.

The Bengals lost Joe Burrow to a wrist injury, while the Ravens dealt with injuries to wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., tight end Mark Andrews, and quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Fortunately for the Ravens, Jackson was able to return after taking a big hit and being examined in the medical tent. But Andrews wasn't so lucky – the star tight end is feared out for the season with an ankle injury.

While speaking to the media during postgame, Jackson clarified that he's feeling good:

“I'm good. We need to stop talking about his ankle, I'm good. You see I just walked up here? I'm good. We ain't gonna talk nothing into existence…speak nothing into existence. I'm good.”

The Ravens quarterback even knocked on the wood podium for good measure/good luck.

Andrews sustained the injury very early in the contest when he was tackled by Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson, the same Bengals player that briefly sent Jackson to the medical tent.

Andrews is set to receive an MRI on Friday, but his season is believed to be finished. The Ravens now will move ahead without arguably their best downfield threat. Before he exited the Bengals game, Andrews had two catches on two targets for 23 receiving yards. The 28-year-old entered Week 11 of the 2023 NFL regular season second on the Ravens with 521 receiving yards to go with a team-leading six touchdowns on 43 receptions.

Jackson dominated after being briefly knocked out of the game. The Ravens quarterback threw for 264 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 54 more yards on the ground. That makes five straight games for Jackson with 50+ rush yards vs the Bengals. That's the longest streak by any QB vs a single team since 1950.