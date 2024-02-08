It's great to see the character from many childhood's come to life again.

Lamb Chop, the iconic lamb brought to life by Shari Lewis, is back thanks to her daughter, Mallory.

Shari unfortunately passed away in 1998. However, the hand puppet is back, with a new following TikTok, PEOPLE reports.

The comeback is all thanks to Shari's daughter Mallory Lewis. She's posting videos of the beloved character on the social platform. Due to their likeability, the ventriloquist has amassed 176K+ followers and over a million likes.

Lamb Chop has a new home on TikTok

Growing up with the famous children's programming star, Mallory said, “To me, it was completely normal growing in show business and in this weird world of puppets. I'm often asked what it was like growing up with a famous mom, and I don't quite know because to me, she was just mom.”

As for how she started doing this, it wasn't something she originally set out to do.

“I did not want to be a ventriloquist. I did not want to be an entertainer,” she said. “I was my mom's head writer, and I was her producer. And when she died, I kept getting letters and some early emails that asked, ‘Is Lamb Chop dead too?'”

As for being on TikTok, it's gathering a new generation of fans and also comments from those who enjoyed her mother's time helming the lamb.

“I get lovely comments from people, and it's so nice to see,” Mallory added. “Some say, ‘I had a difficult childhood and your mom was the bright spot' or ‘Your mom was so classy' or ‘Seeing your mom unlocks my happiest childhood memories.' Everyone comes to the table with a good memory.”

“I think a lot of my TikTok fan base is people who would just like to have a few moments of peace and happiness,” she noted. “The world's a pretty scary place and I think Mom always made people feel good, feel safe, when then lives were scary as children. Now, Lamb Chop and I get to continue on with that tradition.”