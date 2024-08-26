As he enters his fifth season with the Charlotte Hornets, All-Star LaMelo Ball will be focused on playing basketball and staying healthy at the forefront as he returns from getting shut-down last season due to injury. While we only got to see him in 22 games during the most recent campaign, the young phenom has been busy becoming the face of Puma's Basketball line. Just recently, the lifestyle brand and Ball unveiled his latest signature shoe, the PUMA MB.04.

Puma wasted no time in signing LaMelo Ball right upon his entry to the league in 2020 and the brand has since made him the face of their basketball line, as well as expanding his reach into their lifestyle and apparel catalogues. Receiving his own signature sneaker during the 2021-22 season, Puma has remained consistent in their releases and alway work to come up with inventive designs for their marquee talent.

LaMelo Ball's sneakers have seen a rise in popularity among young hoopers due to their availability, affordability, and unique designs that fully reflect Ball as a player. On par with previous releases, the debut for the upcoming PUMA MB.04 will be a loud one with an icy design perfect for Ball to wear on the court this upcoming season.

PUMA MB.04

The PUMA MB.04 returns as a typical iteration in LaMelo Ball's previous sneakers, featuring a wild design throughout the upper consisting of a mix of materials. We se grey detailing along the stunning blue base featuring quotes like “RARE” and “1 OF ONE” along the eyelets and toebox. On the outsoles, we see “NOT FROM HERE” along the top half, acknowledgements to Ball's past quotes and monikers he lives by.

Finer details will reveal the UFO graphic along the outsoles of the toebox, further implying Ball's otherworldly skillset and alien-like ability to score the ball. We also see “LF” along the back heel, implicating Ball's middle name LaFrance. Built for unrivaled speed, control, and style, the PUMA MB.04 is uniquely LaMelo Ball and we can't wait to see how these look on the court.

The PUMA MB.04 is currently listed on Puma's website and is scheduled to release September 12, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. EDT. They come with a retail tag of $125 and will come in full sizing, so be sure to stock-up on release day. Previous Puma x LaMelo Ball releases have been widely available to the public, so be sure to check out your local Puma Basketball retailers as well.

What do you think of LaMelo Ball's newest sneakers? Would you wear these on the court?