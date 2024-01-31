Percy Jackson and the Olympians' finale paid tribute to Lance Reddick.

Lance Reddick finally makes an appearance in the finale of the Percy Jackson and the Olympians. During the credits, they pay homage to the late actor.

A simple, but touching tribute

Right as the credits commence, a message is shown. “In loving memory of Lance Reddick,” it reads.

Percy Jackson was the last live-action TV series role for Reddick, who tragically passed away from heart disease on March 17, 2023. He was just 60-years-old.

In the Disney+ series, Reddick played Zeus. The season revolved around Percy's (Walker Scobell) quest to return Zeus's lightning bolt to him. Reddick isn't shown much, with the show saving his first appearance until the eighth and final episode. But when he is on-screen, he shares a powerful scene with Scobell.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is the latest adaptation of Rick Riordan's popular book series. The first season adapted The Lightning Thief, the inaugural book, and starred Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, and Aryan Simhadri. Adam Copeland and Lin-Manuel Miranda were also featured in the first season.

It follows Percy, a young boy who is accused of stealing Zeus's lightning bolt. He embarks on a quest with Annabeth (Jeffries) and Grover (Simhardri) to retrieve it and return it to the god.

Lance Reddick gained notoriety thanks to his roles in The Wire, Fringe, and Bosch. He starred in The Wire as Cedric Daniels from 2002 until 2008. Reddick also starred in marquee film franchises including the John Wick series and has starred in several video games throughout his career.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is streaming on Disney+ now.