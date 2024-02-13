Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan have split after one year of dating. Pippen was previously married to Scottie Pippen.

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan have called it quits. A source confirmed that the two are no longer dating after one year of marriage per Us Weekly.

Before the source confirmed that the two are going their separate ways, fans noticed that The Real Housewives of Miami star deleted all photos of she and Jordan from Instagram. The two also unfollowed one another.

On the reality star's Instagram Story Monday (Feb. 12) she seemingly “The man you choose to be your partner affects everything in your life. Your mental health, your peace of mind, your love inside you, your happiness, how you get through tragedies, your successes, how your children will be raised and much more.”

The quote ended with an ominous phrase, “Choose wisely.”

This followed her Instagram Story question on Sunday (Feb. 11) where she asked her followers:“Should your friends unfollow your ex?”

The two had a podcast together where they would discuss popular relationship topics. Back in July, the two went viral for their disagreement over if their partner should go through your phone.

Separation Anxiety with Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Viral Moment

“I feel like if you really want to know what someone's about or on, you got to kinda go through their phone,” she explained on her joint podcast Separation Anxiety with Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan. “It’s a toxic trait… I'm not advising this for everyone because we prepared it might be ugly and might be traumatizing. But I definitely like to look through [the phone].”

She continued, “I want to go through your phone, I want to see what you’re about because people show you a version of them, but not their entire thing and I like to know what I signed up for.”

Jordan said that going through his phone is a “dangerous game” and that you need to be “ready for anything.”

“But look, I feel like if you want to be in a relationship, you have to be honest and open with people and like a lot of times, people don't like that honesty,” Larsa argued.

“I feel like in previous relationships too. My exes or whatever have wanted to go through my phone and so maybe that's what's turned me off of trying to go through somebody else's phone because I feel like, you know, you’re either with me or you’re not. You know what I'm saying?” Marcus Jordan asked.

“I’m with you, I just want to see your phone,” she responded.

Jordan is known as the son of NBA legend Michael Jordan. Pippen was previously married to NBA superstar Scottie Pippen — who was also teammates with the eldest Jordan — and they share three children together.