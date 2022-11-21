Published November 21, 2022

By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan’s son Marcus Jordan are officially exclusive after spending lots of time together in the last few months. And on Sunday, they hit up a Los Angeles Chargers game at SoFi Stadium but faced a bit of heckling in the process.

A fan approached the two with his phone and filmed them while screaming some non-sense. Take a look:

Neither of them made much of it other than just smirk. Ex-NBA player Chandler Parsons was beside Jordan and looked slightly bothered by the whole ordeal but decided to say nothing. To be fair, it’s definitely a rather odd couple. I mean, Larsa Pippen is literally dating a guy who she saw grow up since Scottie and MJ were teammates for a long time. Plus, the two former Chicago Bulls stars are clearly beefing after The Last Dance documentary.

Just last week, Pippen and Marcus Jordan were seen hanging out in Miami both at the beach and at a nightclub. That’s when it was reported they were officially dating. Regardless of how puzzling it is for these two to be exclusive considering the relationship between MJ and Scottie, they clearly don’t care and just enjoy spending time with each other.

Aside from hitting up South Beach, Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan also went to Rolling Loud in New York and made appearances at some nice restaurants in the city. They’re going strong.