Las Vegas Aces visits Los Angeles Sparks for a WNBA clash! Check out our WNBA odds series with this Aces-Sparks prediction, pick, odds, and how to watch.

Las Vegas (18-2) is on its sixth game this July, posting a 5-1 record and still leading the Women’s National Basketball Association. The Aces blew out the Lynx and Mercury in the past games and have not shown signs of slowing down.

Los Angeles (7-12) is hovering at the bottom of the playoff spot, but they will try to get a favorable result before the All-Star break. The Sparks are enduring a five-game winless run, which includes the six-point loss to Phoenix last time.

Here are the WNBA Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

WNBA Odds: Aces-Sparks Odds:

Las Vegas Aces: -12.5 (-118)

Los Angeles Sparks: +12.5 (-104)

Over: 169.5 (-110)

Under: 169.5 (-110)

How to Watch Aces vs. Sparks

TV: CBS Sports Network, Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network, Spectrum SportsNet

Stream: WNBA League Pass

Time: 10 PM ET / 7 PM PT

Why The Aces Could Cover The Spread

The Aces’ victory tour after winning their first WNBA title last season has been impressive, with nine wins in their last ten games, putting the rest of the league on notice.

Last time out, they took down the Mercury, 98-72 behind 23 points from Jackie Young, and have won back-to-back games after their loss to the Wings. Chelsea Gray and A’ja Wilson also put up 21 and 20 points, respectively. Kelsey Plum finished the game with 17 points, five rebounds, and four assists. The Aces won the assist (24 to 15) and shooting (50% to 38%) battle, making 15 straight points at one point and even holding a 36-point lead.

The Las Vegas Aces are the team to beat in the WNBA, with a net rating of +18.9, which is significantly higher than the second-place Liberty’s net rating of 7.7. In contrast, the Sparks are struggling with a net rating of -3.7. The Aces have a stellar record of 18-2, with only two losses this season.

They have a talented roster, with four players averaging double-digit points per game, including All-Star captain A’ja Wilson. Wilson expects to shine in this match, as she has been averaging nearly 20 points per game and scored 23 points in their last meeting. This will be the final game ahead of Saturday’s All-Star Game, with Wilson, Gray, Young, and Plum representing Las Vegas.

The Aces have a strong offense, leading the league in scoring at 93.6 points per game and shooting 50.3 percent from the field. They are also second in the league in 3-point percentage, making 38.2 percent of their attempts. Despite playing their third game in four nights, the Aces are still heavily favored to win against the Sparks, who are struggling to win against the spread in recent games.

There are no reported injuries for Becky Hammond’s squad. In this match, Plum, Gray, and Young are expected to get the most minutes at the guard spots while Wilson, Candace Parker, and Alysha Clark will provide more power at the frontcourt spots.

Why The Sparks Could Cover The Spread

The Sparks have been on a five-game losing streak, and their most recent defeat came against the Phoenix Mercury, who are one of the weakest teams in the league. This loss was a new low point for the Sparks, and it doesn’t seem like things will improve for them tonight. Their injury concerns add to their troubles, and they could be in for a difficult night against the top team in the WNBA.

During the game against the Mercury, the Sparks were missing six players, and even if they manage to have one or two players back for tonight’s game, it will still be a significant blow for them to overcome. The Sparks currently have the lowest offensive rating in the league and average the third-fewest points per game

Los Angeles is hoping to take advantage of the Las Vegas Aces playing the second game of a back-to-back. The Sparks have faced a challenging season in their first year under the guidance of veteran coach Curt Miller. Nevertheless, they are only one game away from a playoff spot. A victory against Las Vegas would provide them with significant momentum.

When looking at the WNBA player stats, Nneka Ogwumike emerges as the leading scorer for Los Angeles, averaging 19.8 points per game. The Sparks currently rank 10th in the league in points per game, field goal percentage, and 3-point field goal percentage. Their defense has had difficulties preventing opponents from scoring inside, allowing them to shoot 45.7 percent from the field.

Since this is their last game before a substantial All-Star break, it is expected that the Sparks will be cautious and conservative in their approach. Their leading scorer and rebounder, Chiney Ogwumike, is a particular concern as she has been sidelined with a foot injury. In addition to Chiney Ogwumike, Layshia Clarendon, Nia Clouden, and Lexie Brown will also be absent from the game. Furthermore, Dearica Hamby’s availability is listed as day-to-day.

Final Aces-Sparks Prediction & Pick

The Aces have not lost a step despite a busy schedule t his July. With a roster-depleted roster for the Sparks, the visitors can push for a favorable win in this game.

Final Aces–Sparks Prediction & Pick: Las Vegas Aces -12.5 (-118), Over 169.5 (-110)