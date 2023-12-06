Las Vegas Hosts Inaugural Scholars Awards For Collegiate Gaming Elite By Esports Awards

The inaugural Scholars Awards in Las Vegas, honoring top achievers and innovations in collegiate gaming and esports.

The world of collegiate gaming witnessed a historic moment as Las Vegas hosted the inaugural Scholars Awards, a premier event celebrating the best in collegiate esports. The grand ceremony, held at the illustrious Resorts World, was organized by the team behind the Esports Awards, marking a significant milestone in the recognition of collegiate gaming excellence.

Recognizing the best in collegiate gaming

The Scholars Awards, aiming to recognize and encourage excellence in collegiate gaming, presented twelve prestigious awards to various individuals, universities, organizations, and brands that have significantly contributed to the advancement of collegiate esports.

Top honors in various categories

Emiliano “Durtho” Flores from Boise State University was awarded Player of the Year for his outstanding performance in Rocket League. Boise State University also took home the Institution of the Year award, which speaks volumes about their dedicated efforts in fostering a robust gaming environment on campus.

MSI, a leader in gaming hardware, received the Commercial Partner of the Year award, reflecting its substantial support and investment in collegiate gaming. Daniel Clerke of Maryville University was honored with the Global Impact on Collegiate Gaming Award, bestowed by Gen.G Esports, recognizing his influential work in shaping the collegiate esports landscape.

Awards highlighting different aspects of collegiate gaming

The ceremony also highlighted other significant contributors to the collegiate gaming community. Niner Esports at UNC Charlotte was named Club of the Year, while the National Association of Collegiate Esports (NACE) received the Conference of the Year award for its vital role in the esports ecosystem.

Jesse Bodony's leadership and guidance earned him the Program Director of the Year award. The National Esports Collegiate Conferences (NECC) stood out as the Tournament Organizer of the Year, underlining their expertise in hosting impactful esports events.

In team awards, Northwood University's VALORANT team was celebrated as the Team of the Year. AJ Taylor, from the University of Illinois, was recognized as the Collegiate Student Leader of the Year for his outstanding leadership within the gaming community. The Collegiate Esports Commissioner's Cup (CECC) Texas 2023 was acknowledged as the LAN of the Year, and Jacquie Lamm, co-founder of Esports and Coffee, received the Good in Gaming Award for her positive influence in the gaming world.

Fostering a community of excellence

The Scholars is more than just an awards ceremony; it's a platform that brings together students, educators, and professionals for networking and collaboration, playing a pivotal role in shaping the future of collegiate esports. The awards, with over 1,500 nominations and 55,000 votes, represent the community's commitment to excellence and innovation.

Looking ahead

The Scholars, an initiative by the Esports Awards team, not only celebrates achievements but also aims to nurture the growth of collegiate esports. By creating opportunities for learning and collaboration, it supports the ongoing development of this dynamic industry.

Michael Ashford, CEO of the Esports Awards, shared his excitement about the success of the event. “The Scholars was a remarkable success, bringing together the best in collegiate esports. We're proud to celebrate the achievements of all the winners and look forward to making the Scholars even bigger in 2024,” he said.

The event was sponsored by leading names in esports, including GamerTech, Gen.G Esports, and Team Liquid. The University of Oklahoma was notably recognized with the Collegiate Program of the Year Award on November 30, 2023.

The inaugural Scholars Awards in Las Vegas has set a new standard for collegiate esports events. It has successfully created a platform that not only recognizes the achievements of today's collegiate gaming talents but also inspires the next generation of esports professionals and enthusiasts. As the industry continues to evolve and grow, the Scholars Awards promises to be an eagerly awaited annual event in the esports world.