Las Vegas Raiders: 3 bold predictions for Week 4 vs. Broncos

The weekend is almost here, which means it’s time for some Las Vegas Raiders Week 4 bold predictions. The Raiders return home to host the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, hoping to turn things around.

The Raiders are off to a brutally bad start to the 2022 NFL season. Las Vegas is the only team in the league with an 0-3 record. Remarkably, all three of the Raiders’ losses have come by one score. Additionally, every team that has beat the Raiders this season is 1-2 on the year, meaning that for all three teams, the Chargers, Cardinals, and Titans, their only wins have come against Las Vegas.

For a franchise with hopes of making the playoffs and competing in what was predicted to be a loaded AFC West, this winless start is far from ideal. Teams that started 0-3 have made the postseason in the past, but it is not common. Because of that, a victory in Week 4 is crucial if Las Vegas still wants to compete for big things in 2022. Per CBS Sports, since 1990, only four teams out of 157 that started 0-3 have made the playoffs that same year.

With all that in mind, here are three bold predictions for the Raiders as they face the Broncos on Sunday for a Week 4 clash.

Raiders bold predictions for Week 4 vs. Broncos

3. Raiders sack Russell Wilson at least twice, force one interception

So far, Las Vegas’ defense has seriously underperformed. The team allows quarterbacks to complete 69.1 percent of their passes, which ranks in the bottom 10 of the NFL. Additionally, the Raiders are tied for worst in the league with just two total sacks in three games.

However, if there is a game that can turn things around, this is the one. In his first season in Denver, Russell Wilson is still adapting and has not looked the part of a Pro Bowl-caliber quarterback. The Broncos are 2-1, but Wilson has completed just 59.4 percent of his pass attempts for 743 yards on the year. He only has two passing touchdowns against one interception. and has been sacked nine times for a loss of 52 yards.

For a team that needs a spark on defense, Wilson’s numbers give the Raiders some hope that Sunday will be different. Expect a lot of pressure from Las Vegas’ offensive line, which could turn into quick but bad throws by Wilson. If the Raiders’ defense steps up, the unit can record at least two sacks and force an interception.

2. Derek Carr finds Davante Adams in the end zone twice

Individually speaking, Davante Adams’ debut for the Raiders was great. He caught 10 passes for 141 yards and a touchdown. Despite the loss, it gave fans some hope that the Adams’ Fresno State reunion with quarterback Derek Carr would be one for the ages.

However, the wideout’s next two performances were far from what he produced in Week 1. Combining both games, Adams had just seven receptions for a total of 48 yards. He scored once in each contest, but overall, it was a couple of underwhelming displays from the five-time Pro Bowler, who said as much himself.

Still, Adams has been the recipient of half of Carr’s passing touchdowns. In other words, the quarterback heavily relies on Davante Adams in the passing attack, particularly around the end zone. Because of that, the Carr-Adams duo should remain very active on Sunday and could link up in the end zone, more than once, in what could be a bounce-back win for the Raiders.

1. Las Vegas earns statement win, keeps playoff hopes alive

As previously mentioned, since 1990, only four 0-3 teams have made the playoffs. In that same span, only one team, the 1992 Los Angeles Chargers, made the playoffs following an 0-4 start. After their ugly start to the year, the Raiders already find themselves in do-or-die mode. While it’s still possible the Raiders make the postseason after a disappointing start, they cannot afford to lose on Sunday, otherwise, they will be on the wrong side of history in terms of reaching the playoffs. Fans probably know that this is a make-or-break game for the team, so Allegiant Stadium should be packed.

With Las Vegas set to face teams such as the Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers, and Kansas City Chiefs later in the year, things will only get tougher from now on. Winning on Sunday is essential, especially due to Denver’s struggles so far in the 2022 season.

We’re predicting the Raiders to go out with a chip on their shoulder and send a message to the rest of the league with a big win over the Broncos. The defense should hold the Broncos to fewer than three touchdowns, and the Raiders will win by a margin of at least five points.