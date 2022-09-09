Las Vegas Raiders: 4 bold predictions for Week 1 vs. Chargers

The Las Vegas Raiders Week 1 matchup with the division rival Los Angles Chargers is almost here. Both these teams have big expectations heading into the 2022 season, but with this first game, only one can get off on the right foot in the gauntlet of the AFC West. With this in mind, let’s look at four bold Raiders Week 1 predictions.

When the Raiders and Chargers kick off at 4:25 pm ET on Sunday, it will be a battle between two teams with Super Bowl aspirations. The new-look Raiders are especially intriguing with their myriad of offensive weapons and intriguing offseason acquisitions like Davante Adams and Chandler Jones.

Here’s what to look for from Josh McDaniels, Derek Carr, and the rest of the Silver and Black in their Week 1 tilt with the Chargers.

4. Zeus will get loose for the Raiders

The Raiders declined running back Josh Jacobs’ fifth-year option, so he is not the running back of the future. Now, fourth-round pick out of Georgia Zamir “Zeus” White is.

The Las Vegas backfield will be RB by committee, with Brandon Bolden and Ameer Abdullah seeing work as well. However, as Josh McDaniels keeps one eye on the future, he’ll give White a chance to shine right from the get-go.

The Chargers gave up the third-most rushing yards in the league in 2021, and while the run defense should be somewhat improved, running the ball right down the Chargers’ throats is still a good strategy. Look for Zeus to have a big day on Sunday afternoon.

3. Maxx Crosby will get after Chargers QB Justin Herbert

Maxx Crosby is one of the most talented pass-rushers in the league. Despite that fact, he put up just 8.0 sacks last season, a far cry from T.J. Watt’s 22.5.

Crosby’s biggest problem the last few seasons was that defenses could key in on the star because the other defensive linemen posed no real threat to the quarterback. This season, it’s a different story.

The Raiders Week 1 prediction here is that Chandler Jones will draw enough focus away from Crosby that the defensive end will get more one-on-one matchups than he’s seen since his 10.0-sack performance in his rookie season. Against the Chargers, Maxx Crosby will take down Justin Herbert twice.

2. Derek Carr and Davante Adams will look like Fresno State Bulldogs circa 2013

Davante Adams left the Green Bay Packers after eight seasons for several reasons. He wasn’t sure about Aaron Rodgers’ future, he wanted to be closer to his native California, and he wanted to play with his college QB, Derek Carr.

Most new star WRs take some time adjusting to their new QB. However, Adams’ new QB is actually his old QB from Fresno State, so there is already a level of comfort and history there between him and Derek Carr.

In the Chargers and Raiders Week 1 matchup, fans will get to see this old-school connection on display first-hand. Carr will spread the ball around to Hunter Renfrow and Darren Waller, but the (kind of) bold Raiders Week 1 prediction here is that Adams will look great from jump and put up over 100 yards and at least one TD in this game.

1. Raiders 28, Chargers 27

The last Raiders, Chargers game — to end the 2021 regular season — couldn’t have been any closer. The game went to overtime and may have ended in a tie if Brandon Staley didn’t call a timeout. The teams will pick up where they left off last season and have another barn burner to open the new campaign.

This game will come down to experience, and Derek Carr has the edge there. It’s close, overall. Justin Herbert had five game-winning drives last season, and Carr had six. However, Carr has 30 of these final drive wins in his career while Herbert has just six total.

Whoever has the ball last will likely win this game, but it’s Carr and the Raiders’ experience in these types of situations that will put them over the edge. Look for Carr and Adams’ history together (see above) to play a big role and give Las Vegas the W.