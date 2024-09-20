The Las Vegas Raiders enter Week 3 with a 1-1 record and a favorable matchup against the Carolina Panthers. Despite Bryce Young's benching, eyes will be on a Vegas team that is expected to dominate. Ahead of the Raiders-Panthers game, we'll be making our Raiders Week 3 bold predictions.

The Raiders were massive underdogs against the Ravens in Week 2. Gardner Minshew and his squad did not go down lightly, kicking a last-minute field goal to beat Baltimore 26-23. Now, they go back home to face the team that many consider to be the worst in the National Football League. With their offense clicking, expect them to shine in Week 3.

Andy Dalton vs. Gardner Minshew is not exactly anyone's idea of a quarterback battle. The veterans are playing for these teams while they find or develop young quarterbacks. It can be a fun matchup if the defenses begin to falter, but the Panthers do not have the same offensive weapons that the Raiders have. Eyes will be on Vegas to take care of business against the lowly Panthers.

With Week 3 approaching, let's look at our Raiders Week 3 bold predictions.

Davante Adams will have 100 yards and a touchdown

After a brutal Week 1, Davante Adams bounced back in Week 2 and helped the Raiders win the game. Adams cooked Marlon Humphrey and Brandon Stephens for 110 yards and a touchdown in the victory. Expect him to repeat that performance this week against the Panthers. Adams has developed a relationship with Minshew that should scare opponents for the rest of the season.

The Panthers are poor in almost every facet of the game. Their best defensive player, Derrick Brooks, is out for the season and their secondary has suffered. Without Brooks, there is very little pass rush, leaving the corners and safeties out to dry. They allowed 73 yards to Rasheed Shaeed and 53 yards to Quentin Johnston so far this season.

Adams is by far the best receiver the Panthers have faced so far. The Raiders have also developed a rookie sensation in tight end Brock Bowers. Carolina will not be able to lock down both of those receiving threats in this game. Expect Davante Adams to continue his great start to this season with 100 yards and a touchdown in Week 3.

Maxx Crosby will lead the defense to a three-sack game

Andy Dalton may give the Panthers a better chance to win the game. However, it is undeniable that he is a less mobile quarterback than Bryce Young. Even in his prime, scrambling was not a highlight of Dalton's game. With AJ Green no longer running routes for him, it will be tough for Dalton to get the offense moving. Maxx Crosby and the Raiders should take advantage of this deficiency.

Crosby is one of the best edge rushers in football and should dominate the Panthers' offensive line. Young was sacked six times in the first two games and Joey Bosa dominated in Week 2. Crosby is every bit the player that Bosa is and gets the advantage of going against a quarterback who will not run.

The Raiders will sack Dalton at least three times in this game and Crosby will lead the way with at least 1.5. The Panthers' offensive line is in shambles, their quarterback is a statue, there are no weapons on the outside, and they are facing one of the best pass rushers in football. This prediction could hit very early in this game.

Raiders will win by 7+ points

Those two facets will combine to a blowout victory for the Raiders. They will move to 2-1 in a division where the Chargers and Chiefs already have two wins. Vegas can put together a surprise playoff campaign by riding their momentum through this Panthers matchup. Their next games are against the Browns and Broncos.

The Raiders are 5.5-point favorites on FanDuel, among the highest lines of the week. While we do expect them to cover that number, the Panthers could shock the world with a professional quarterback at the helm. If they do, it will be a brutal indictment on Bryce Young and his NFL future. Crosby and the defense should not let that happen and win this game by over a touchdown.