Las Vegas Raiders lose linebacker to season-ending injury

While training camp is still relatively young, the Las Vegas Raiders received some less-than-ideal news on the first day of August, as, according to Field Yates, the team has placed linebacker Micah Kiser on season-ending IR with an as-of-yet unspecified leg injury.

Raiders LB Micah Kiser has been placed on IR and is out for the season. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 1, 2022

Kiser, a 27-year-old former fifth-round pick out of Virginia by the Rams, initially joined the Raiders back in March after spending parts of his first three seasons in the NFL IN Los Angeles before being stolen off of their practice squad by the Denver Broncos. Though he played far more for the Broncos than the Rams in 2021, appearing in 10 games with two starts for Denver versus a single appearance for LA, Kiser still earned a Super Bowl ring for his efforts and was signed early in the free agent period by the Raiders to help shore up their depth and provide a spark to Tom McMahon‘s special teams unit, who, fittingly enough, coached him last season in the Mile High City.

With Kiser out, the Raiders may search for another free agent on the open market to further fortify both their linebacking and special teams units, but their current depth at the former position, featuring Curtis Bolton, Jayon Brown, Divine Deablo, Denzel Perryman, and Kenny Young, plus rookies Darien Butler and Luke Masterson, could ultimately prove deep enough to absorb the loss without much of an issue.

Still, it’s never nice to see a player go down with a season-ending injury, especially when they were a low-level free agent signing looking to find a long-term role on a new team, so let’s hope Kiser can fully recover and return to the team next season.