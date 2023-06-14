This article contains affiliate links, where we may receive a commission from sales made. The ClutchPoints editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content. Prices accurate at the time of publication.

Finding the perfect gift for Father's Day can be a bit stressful, especially if you're short on time or have a hard time deciding what to get. Don't worry if you're running out of time to find the perfect Father's Day gift, we're here to help you out. Our last-minute gift guide is here to save the day! Whether you've intentionally waited until the 11th hour or simply lost track of time, we've got you covered with a selection of gifts that any dad would love.

The best part? You can find all of these gifts in-store at your favorite retailers like Target, Dick's Sporting Goods, and JD Sports, even on the day of Father's Day if you need to. From stylish activewear to versatile accessories, we've curated a range of options that are sure to make his day extra special. Take a moment to breathe, explore our last-minute Father's Day gift guide, and discover the perfect gift for the remarkable dad, grandfather, brother, cousin, nephew, father-like figure, or someone in between, in your life.

Men's All in Motion sleeveless performance t-shirt – Black Target: $12 The Men's Sleeveless Performance T-Shirt by All in Motion is a versatile and functional athletic top designed to keep you comfortable during workouts. With its sleeveless design and performance fabric, this shirt offers a wide range of motion and moisture-wicking properties, making it a great choice for staying cool and focused during physical activities.

Men's All in Motion hybrid cargo shorts – Black Target: $28 The Men's Hybrid Cargo Shorts by All in Motion are a practical and stylish choice for everyday wear. With their hybrid design combining the comfort of shorts with the functionality of cargo pockets, these shorts offer convenience and versatility. Made with durable materials, they are suitable for various activities and provide a comfortable fit for all-day wear.

Apple AirPods (2nd generation) with charging case – White Target: $129.99 The Apple AirPods 2nd Generation with Charging Case offer a seamless and wireless audio experience. With their sleek design and high-quality sound, these AirPods provide a convenient and immersive listening experience. The included charging case ensures that your AirPods are always ready to use, making them a popular choice for those seeking wireless convenience and superior audio quality.

All in Motion 21.5″ duffel bag – Black

The 21.5″ Duffel Bag in black by All in Motion is a practical and stylish gift for Father's Day, especially for athletic dads. Designed with durability and functionality in mind, this duffel bag is perfect for storing workout gear, sports equipment, or travel essentials. Whether for the gym, sports activities, or weekend getaways, this duffel bag is an ideal choice for active dads who appreciate both style and functionality.

Echelon GT Connect exercise bike – Black

The Echelon GT Connect Exercise Bike, available at Target, is the perfect Father's Day gift for dads who love staying active and want a versatile and interactive workout experience at home. From virtual rides to live classes, this exercise bike offers a personalized fitness journey that will keep dad motivated and engaged.

Igloo flip and tow 90qt roller cooler – White

The Igloo Flip and Tow 90qt Roller Cooler in white is a practical and thoughtful Father's Day gift for dads who enjoy outdoor activities. With its spacious capacity and convenient rolling feature, this cooler is perfect for keeping drinks and food chilled during family outings, camping trips, or backyard barbecues, making it an essential companion for Dad's adventures.

Coleman instant canopy with sunwall 10'x10′ – Gray

The Coleman Instant Canopy with Sunwall, measuring 10'x10′ in gray, is an excellent Father's Day gift for dads who enjoy outdoor gatherings and events. This canopy provides shade and protection from the sun, allowing Dad and the family to relax comfortably during picnics, camping trips, or backyard parties, making it a practical and thoughtful gift for outdoor-loving dads.

Hoka One One Clifton 9 running shoes – Cloud blue

The Hoka Men's Clifton 9 Running Shoes, available at Dick's Sporting Goods, are a fantastic gift for active dads who enjoy running or jogging. With their lightweight design and cushioned support, these shoes provide comfort and stability, allowing Dad to tackle his runs with ease and style.

WHOOP 4.0 activity tracker – Black

The Whoop 4.0 Activity Tracker, available at Dick's Sporting Goods, is an ideal Father's Day gift for dads who are fitness enthusiasts. With its advanced features and accurate tracking capabilities, this activity tracker helps Dad monitor his workouts, sleep, and overall health. It provides valuable insights to optimize his fitness routine and enhance his performance, making it a thoughtful and practical gift for active dads.

YETI 26 oz. Rambler bottle with chug cap – Nordic blue

The YETI 26 oz Rambler Bottle with Chug Cap, available at Dick's Sporting Goods, is a great Father's Day gift for dads who love outdoor adventures or staying hydrated on the go. With its durable construction and double-wall vacuum insulation, this bottle keeps beverages cold or hot for extended periods.

Bowflex SelectTech 552 dumbbells, pair – Black

The Bowflex SelectTech 552 Dumbbells (Pair), available at Dick's Sporting Goods, make an excellent Father's Day gift for dads who enjoy strength training and home workouts. With their adjustable weight settings, these dumbbells provide a compact and versatile solution for Dad's fitness routine. From light exercises to heavy lifts, the SelectTech 552 Dumbbells offer a wide range of weight options in a single set, making it convenient and space-saving for Dad's home gym setup.

GCI Outdoor Comfort Pro rocker chair – Blue

The GCI Outdoor Comfort Pro Rocker Chair, available at Dick's Sporting Goods, is a fantastic Father's Day gift for dads who love spending time outdoors and appreciate comfortable seating. With its sturdy construction and ergonomic design, this rocker chair provides excellent support and relaxation. Whether Dad is camping, attending outdoor events, or simply relaxing in the backyard, this chair offers a perfect blend of comfort and portability for him to enjoy his outdoor moments to the fullest.

Callaway Paradym Driver – Black/Blue

The Callaway Paradym Driver, available at Dick's Sporting Goods, is an exceptional Father's Day gift for golf-loving dads who want to improve their game. With its advanced technology and high-performance features, this driver offers increased distance and accuracy off the tee. Dad will appreciate the sleek design and superior craftsmanship of this Callaway driver, making it a perfect gift for him to elevate his golfing experience.

Jordan 2023 Tour golf glove – White

The Jordan 2023 Tour Golf Glove, available at Dick's Sporting Goods, is an excellent Father's Day gift for golf enthusiast dads. With its premium materials and design, this golf glove offers a comfortable and secure grip, enhancing Dad's performance on the course. The Jordan branding adds a touch of style, making it a perfect accessory for any golf-loving dad who wants to showcase his love for the game.

Adidas Adilette slide sandals – Light brown

The Adidas Originals Adilette 22 Slide Sandals, available at JD Sports, make a trendy and practical Father's Day gift for dads who enjoy comfortable footwear. With their iconic design and slip-on style, these slide sandals provide a relaxed and easy-to-wear option for summer outings, poolside lounging, or casual walks. Dad will appreciate the comfort and versatility of these Adidas slides, making them a stylish addition to his summer wardrobe.

Nike Air VaporMax Plus sneakers – White

The Nike Air VaporMax Plus Running Shoes, available at JD Sports, are a fantastic Father's Day gift for dads who love athletic footwear and desire exceptional performance. Combining Nike's Air cushioning technology with a sleek and modern design, these running shoes offer maximum comfort and support for Dad's runs or everyday wear.

Men's Sonneti quarter socks – Mixed grays

The Men's Sonneti Quarter Socks (6-Pack), available at JD Sports, make a practical and comfortable Father's Day gift for dads who appreciate quality socks. With their quarter-length design and soft fabric, these socks provide cushioning and support for everyday wear or athletic activities. Dad will appreciate the value and comfort of this 6-pack, ensuring he has plenty of fresh socks to keep his feet cozy and stylish.

Nike Run hip pack – Black

The Nike Run Hip Pack, available at JD Sports, is a convenient and stylish Father's Day gift for active dads. With its lightweight and compact design, this hip pack allows Dad to carry his essentials such as keys, phone, or wallet while running or engaging in outdoor activities.

Men's The North Face Ultra 111 waterproof trail running shoes – Taupe green

The Men's The North Face Ultra 111 Waterproof Trail Running Shoes, available at JD Sports, are an excellent Father's Day gift for adventurous dads who enjoy outdoor activities. These trail running shoes feature waterproof protection and durable construction, making them ideal for tackling various terrains.

Men's Nike running trail vest – Blue/Red/Gray

The Men's Nike Running Trail Vest, available at JD Sports, is a practical and functional Father's Day gift for active dads who enjoy outdoor running. This vest is designed to provide lightweight and breathable coverage while allowing freedom of movement. With its multiple pockets, Dad can conveniently carry essentials such as keys, phone, or energy gels during his runs.

Last-minute saves

While last-minute gift shopping is not always the most ideal situation unless you perform better under pressure, our guide to gifting for Father's Day has got you covered. The best part is you can grab these picks the day of in-store. The gift wrapping, however, is gonna be up to you.