The Washington Capitals made the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2024. And they did so with a shockingly bad offensive attack. In fact, they finished with the lowest goal-differential among qualifying postseason teams since 1991. Their offensive woes continued to plague the team as the postseason began.

The Capitals could not run with the New York Rangers. Washington was swept in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. In fact, the Capitals were the only team to be swept out of the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2024. Every other series this past postseason lasted at least five games.

In the offseason, the Capitals made bold moves to deepen the roster. Washington traded for Pierre-Luc Dubois and Andrew Mangiapane ahead of the 2024 NHL Draft. Additionally, they traded for defenseman Jakob Chychrun once NHL Free Agency began on July 1. This isn't even mentioning their move for Matt Roy in free agency proper.

The Capitals certainly hope these moves are enough to right the ship. A repeat performance of their subpar offensive production this upcoming year may sink them in the end. Washington has to avoid this decline in production if they wish to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Washington drops the puck on this upcoming season on October 12 against the New Jersey Devils. However, they could certainly bolster their offense even more before that game comes around. Here is one last-minute Capitals trade the team could swing before taking on the Devils next week.

Capitals must trade for Ducks' Frank Vatrano

Frank Vatrano was a trade candidate at the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline. The Ducks forward did not move in March, though, and he finished the season in Anaheim. Vatrano experienced a career season with the Ducks. He scored 37 goals and 60 points, leading Anaheim skaters in both categories.

Trading Vatrano makes a lot of sense for the Ducks. The veteran winger has one season remaining on his current contract. As a rebuilding team, it would be worth trading him and recouping future assets. Especially if signing the 30-year-old is not something on the cards for either side.

For the Capitals, this trade sort of fits the mold of the team's other moves. Washington took a chance on veteran forwards this summer who have something to prove in the year ahead. Pierre-Luc Dubois and Andrew Mangiapane are looking to prove they can still be effective contributors in the NHL. Vatrano, though, is looking to prove something else.

Vatrano's season went far beyond his previously established level of production. This isn't a bad thing on its own. However, it does cause some concern about his ability to live up to his career season. Vatrano is a Ducks regression candidate as a result.

The Capitals are taking a chance on a veteran forward with something to prove. However, Vatrano is looking to prove that his 2023-24 campaign was no fluke. Additionally, Washington is adding depth to the right wing, an area they can stand to add depth. The Ducks, meanwhile, sell high on a pending free agent coming off a career season last year.

The Capitals have a chance to make a run at the Stanley Cup Playoffs this season. Washington has already made moves to bolster their forward depth over the summer. However, they certainly could improve their offensive potential with one more trade. Making a deal for Frank Vatrano could see this team further improve their chances of earning postseason hockey this year.