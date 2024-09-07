The Pittsburgh Penguins added depth in NHL Free Agency this summer. Pittsburgh refrained from adding established star players to the team through the open market or trade. In fact, the largest move they made in the offseason involved a player with no NHL experience. The Penguins traded Brayden Yager to the Winnipeg Jets in exchange for Rutger McGroarty.

The Penguins are hoping for better fortunes in the year ahead. Pittsburgh has received massive contributions from aging stars Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin in the last two years. However, Pittsburgh has also failed to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs in that span of time. With Crosby and Malkin heading toward the end of their careers, time is ticking for this team to improve.

Last summer, the Penguins traded for Erik Karlsson in a three-team trade. And that followed earlier moves in NHL Free Agency to land the likes of Ryan Graves, Lars Eller, and Alex Nedeljkovic. Some of these moves worked out. Nedeljkovic in particular provided a ton of value for the Penguins. However, they still missed the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Penguins are hoping to make a playoff push in the year ahead. However, they are also trying to add younger talent to the roster in the same vein. With this in mind, here is a Penguins trade that could help the team accomplish both goals before the 2024-25 season begins in October.

Penguins should trade for Maple Leafs' Nick Robertson

The Penguins hired a new general manager last summer. Kyle Dubas joined the franchise after spending years in charge of the Toronto Maple Leafs. During the 2019 NHL Draft, Dubas selected forward Nick Robertson from the Peterborough Petes. In 2024, the two could reunite in Pittsburgh.

Robertson has long held some upside as a potential top-six scoring winger. However, he has struggled with injuries throughout his career thus far. He did earn some extended playing time with the Maple Leafs in 2023-24, though. And he did well, scoring 14 goals and 27 points in 56 games.

Robertson is currently a restricted free agent without a contract. However, he is not interested in negotiating with Toronto. Robertson requested a trade from the Maple Leafs this summer. And recent reports have reaffirmed his desire to leave Toronto before the 2024-25 campaign begins.

It certainly is easy to link Robertson and the Penguins given the Dubas connections. In saying this, Dubas has shown a willingness to acquire former Maple Leafs while with the Penguins. At the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline, Pittsburgh received Michael Bunting in the Jake Guentzel trade from the Carolina Hurricanes. Bunting spent two years in Toronto with Dubas before leaving for the Hurricanes last summer.

Trading for Robertson is a gamble on Pittsburgh's behalf. They would be betting on the player's ability to improve upon a career-high 2023-24 campaign. Pittsburgh would especially bank on him being healthy more often than not, as well. There's risk involved, as with every trade. However, the Penguins could certainly afford to make this bet.

Robertson would likely start out as a bottom-six forward with the Penguins. He could battle with the likes of Blake Lizotte, Noel Acciari, and Drew O'Connor for time in the lineup. If he performs well, he could receive more opportunities down the line. Especially if his performances help the Penguins return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Overall, it's a good fit for a disgruntled forward looking for a fresh start.