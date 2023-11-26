Lead a group of soldiers to safety in Last Train Home: learn about its release date, gameplay, story, and see its trailers in this article.

Last Train Home will have players invested in a group of Czechoslovak soldiers on their way back home to their motherland. In this article, we tell you everything you need to know about Last Train Home, including its release date, gameplay, and story details, and share trailers for you to watch and get a better feel of the game.

Last Train Home Release Date: November 28, 2023

Last Train Home Release Date Trailer

The game Last Train Home has a release date of November 28, 2023, exclusively on PC through Steam. The game was developed by Ashborne Games and was published by THQ Nordic.

Last Train Home Story

Last Train Home Soldier Experience Story Trailer

You’re a Major in the Czechoslovakian Army, fresh from the horrors of World War I. However, the nightmare isn’t over yet, as your men are caught in another war – one that you have nothing to do with. Coming from the Russian frontier, you are to escape with the Trans-Siberian railway as your road to safety. Things became more complicated by the eruption of the Russian Civil War. In this game, you will see the horrors of war even as a party trying to actively escape it. There’s no other way to safety, and sometimes you will have to run over obstacles to get home in one piece.

Based on historical events, Last Train Home’s story is gripping and emotional, offering a compelling narrative that portrays real experiences of the Czechoslovak Legion.

Last Train Home Gameplay

Last Train Home Gameplay Trailer

Last Train Home is a survival real-time strategy game. In this game, you control several named soldiers, each one unique and has its own backstory, strengths, weaknesses, abilities, and perks that will help you accomplish your tasks and complete objectives. The game has an emphasis on planning ahead, executing plans, and using stealth to take on outposts whose guards sometimes outnumber you. You won’t want anyone in your party dead, because every fallen soldier just makes the way back home even deadlier. Complete objectives to earn new combat skills, gather new equipment and get new supplies that will keep your soldiers fed and medicated.

You also control a train riding across the Trans-Siberian railway. You can use the train to transport your soldiers safely from one point to another, hold off enemies with its weapons, and to serve as shelter for your soldiers from weather and men. Will your soldiers be able to survive this wasteland, or will they fall in war?

