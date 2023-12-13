Lynyrd Skynyrd's late guitarist's estate is up for grabs.

Gary Rossington, the guitarist for Lynyrd Skynyrd, passed away last March. Now, his estate is up for grabs.

The sprawling land and home in Milton, Georgia, is on the market for $12 million, Fox Business reports.

It's quite a chunk of real estate that features a lot. A 7,516-square-foot main home has five bedrooms and five and one-half baths. It includes a dining room, study, eat-in kitchen, breakfast nook, and more. It also includes an entertainment space with a wet bar and a game area if you like entertaining.

The property includes a guest house, two barns, and two boat docks perched on a private lake. It also has a built-in pool, hot tub, and patio area. It's all surrounded by nature.

Beyond all the perks that come with the home, it has a history. Considering Rossington lived there, it's ideal for any fan of Southern rock.

The guitarist for the band was one of the dozen-plus survivors of a 1977 plane crash in Mississippi that claimed the lives of most of the band. Singer Ronnie Van Zant, Steve Gaines, Cassie Gaines, and three others tragically lost their lives.

Both legs, his arms, ankles, and his pelvis were broken, but otherwise, Rossington came out okay. The band was reformed with Johnny Van Zant a decade after the unfortunate accident.

The cause of death has not been revealed for the musician. He did have a heart procedure in 2019, and it's possible that had something to do with his passing.

So, if you're a Lynyrd Skynyrd fan and have the cash to shell out $12 million, the home of the late Gary Rossington might be perfect for you.