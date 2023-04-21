Latto released her new single “Put It On Da Floor” earlier this morning on April 21st. In one of the lyrics, she name drops fellow rapper Coi Leray. Leray didn’t appreciate the diss.

Latto, also known as Big Latto, hasn’t been too far from the public eye recently as she was recently accused of photo shopping the crowd at her Coachella performance. Although she’s denied the accusations, saying she extended the photo to fit Instagram. Now, her new single has Coi Leray, an American rapper and singer, upset with the touchy lyric. In the song, she raps, “Smoking on that gas blunt big as Coi Leray/ B****es like to run they mouth, but I’m the type to run a fade.”

Leray responded this morning in a series of tweets calling out Latto for body shaming her small size. “Latto bye. Here you go taking about my body,” Coi shared. “Please do not come on here and talk about nobody BODY. Lol like seriously. Out of all things. Lmaooo ya blunt my size? Lmaooo this s**t is never ending.”

She goes on to accuse Latto of being jealous of her figure, finishing off the series of tweets with the assertion her to stay in her lane. Latto has yet to respond.

This isn’t the first time Leray spoke out against body shaming. In a recent Instagram post, she shared a snippet of her upcoming song “My Body.” She captioned the photo, “Everybody wants to talk about my body, so I made a song about my body.”