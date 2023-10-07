It seems there's no bad blood between actor Michael B. Jordan and comedian Steve Harvey, even after Michael's relationship with Steve's daughter, Lori Harvey, came to an end in 2022. The two were recently spotted sharing a warm hug on the court at the Dallas Mavericks versus Minnesota Timberwolves pre-season game during the NBA's Abu Dhabi Games.

The sweet moment was captured and shared on the NBA and NBA Europe Instagram accounts, where fans couldn't help but speculate about what the two might be discussing during their embrace.

Commenters had a field day imagining Steve Harvey's words to his former potential son-in-law, with one person playfully suggesting, “I can hear Steve now, ‘what happened between y'all ain't got nothing to do with me.'”

Lori Harvey, who is currently dating actor Damson Idris, had previously been in a relationship with Michael B. Jordan, and their romance was a topic of public interest. The couple first made their relationship public on social media in January 2021 and often expressed their love for each other.

Steve Harvey, appearing on “The Steve Harvey Morning Show” last summer, confirmed that the couple had split. He expressed his support for his daughter, saying, “I wish them well. I'm Team Lori 1000%. She's my daughter; I love her, I support her. Things happen. It's hard to be young and in the limelight and have a successful relationship.”

Despite the end of their relationship, it seems that Jordan and Steve Harvey have maintained a friendly and cordial connection, as evidenced by their recent on-court hug at the NBA event.