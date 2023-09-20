The fallout from Rep. Lauren Boebert's, R-Colo., handsy date and premature ejection from the Beetlejuice musical continues in rather amusing fashion. The congresswoman's detractors have taken to Yelp to offer reviews of her bar owner date Quinn Gallagher‘s Aspen watering hole, Hooch Craft Cocktail Bar.

As you can imagine, the reviews are less than stellar and focus more on current events than an actual evaluation of the menu and ambiance. So many posters flooded the site with one-star reviews that the bar disabled comments on Yelp. Among the more inspired comments on the site, one review noted the owner is “disruptive & disrespectful in public places.”

Another reviewer chimed in with “The owner is doinking 36 year old Grandma Boebert, who supported an insurrection against America!” The Yelper also added, “It gets quite loud if she is there. She usually yells and screams, threatens to call the mayor, snorts horse paste at the bar- it's quite embarrassing!!” Finally, the review built to a poignant crescendo, “Order the Impeach Mint Margarita- it comes with actual evidence!!”

Similar reviews are flowing in on Hooch's Facebook and Instagram pages.

Boebert recently told TMZ that a second date isn't in the cards for her and Quinn Gallagher. She appeared more embarrassed about his political affiliation as a Democrat than for any of her actions she partook in during the play that got her kicked out.

She also didn't seem keen to discuss reports that Hooch hosted a drag performance in January as part of Aspen's annual Pride Week — probably since Boebert has accused drag performers in the past of “sexualizing” spaces. As Shakespeare would say, “The lady doth protest too much, methinks.”

But it probably is best not to quote the Bard or any other playwrights around Lauren Boebert right now, because she won't be invited back to the theater anytime soon.