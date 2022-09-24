It was a bittersweet day for the world of tennis as Roger Federer played his last competitive match in what has been a truly legendary career. It was sad to see an icon of the sport take the court for one final time, but also, it was a celebration of a legacy that will forever leave its mark not only in tennis, but in the world of sports as well.

Federer linked up with long-time rival turned good friend Rafael Nadal in his swansong as the two tennis superstars teamed up for one final time. They went up against the United States’ Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock, who proved to be too much for Federer and Nadal. The American duo took the win in the Laver Cup doubles match after a thrilling three-set encounter.

There was no dry eye in the stadium as Federer’s career officially came to an end. So much so, that even Nadal himself could not hold back the tears (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in tears next to one another 😭❤️pic.twitter.com/3cuNijL5A3 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 23, 2022

Federer was in tears as he waved goodbye to the crowd for one final time. He was joined in center court by Nadal, as well as some of the biggest names in tennis. Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray both paid their respects to the legend, and so did Casper Ruud, Matteo Berrettini, and Steffanos Tsitsipas. Apart from Federer, however, it was Nadal who appeared to be the most emotional among the group. This just goes to show how much love and respect he has for the great Roger Federer.