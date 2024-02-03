Law and Order's longtime district attorney is saying goodbye to the series he has been so closely linked to since 1994.

There are few names viewers associate the Law and Order franchise with as closely as Mariska Hargitay, Christopher Meloni, and Sam Waterston. While the Hargitay and Meloni continue to investigate crimes all across New York City, Waterston's 20-year tenure in the franchise as its longtime district attorney is coming to an end.

It was announced on Friday that Waterston, known for portraying Manhattan district attorney Jack McCoy, would be coming to an end shortly after the start of his 19 season on the show, according to Variety. His final episode of Law and Order will be the February 22, 2024, episode, and he will be replaced by Tony Goldwyn as the series' district attorney going forward.

“The time has come for me to move on and take Jack McCoy with me,” Waterston said in a statement. “There’s sadness in leaving, but I’m just too curious about what’s next.”

“I’m more grateful to you than I can say. L&O’s continuing and amazing long run, along with its astounding come-back, is all thanks to you and to Dick Wolf, but for whose vision, patience, perseverance, and unique combination of creative and business talents, none of this would have happened.”

Sam Waterston is leaving ‘LAW & ORDER’ after more than 400 episodes. pic.twitter.com/e51jrKTZWE — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 2, 2024

Waterston's time on Law and Order began in 1994 for the show's fifth season, taking over for the departing Michael Moriarty who had portrayed ADA Ben Stone in the first four season. His character, Jack McCoy, served as the lead ADA until season 18, when he was promoted to interim district attorney before taking over as district attorney in season 20.

In terms of total time, Waterston is the longest-tenured actor under the Law and Order umbrella as he has been part of the franchise for 30 years. It is worth noting, though, it does include a 12 year break in-between season 20, which ran from 2009 to 2010, and season 21, which premiered in 2022.

While Waterston is the longest-tenured in total time, Mariska Hargitay has him beat in terms of total seasons. Hargitay, who portrays Olivia Benson in Law and Order: Special Victims Unit, has starred in all 25 season of the series since its 1999 premiere.

Law and Order airs Thursdays on NBC.