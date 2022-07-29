LCS Summer 2022 Week 5: Second Round Robin Begins!

LCS Summer 2022 Week 5 still has the teams neck-and-neck, with nobody out of Worlds contention just yet. Week 5 also marks the beginning of the second round robin.

Dignitas vs. Cloud9

Bans

DIG: Gangplank, Kalista, Yone, LeBlanc, Fiora

C9: Seraphine, Jarvan IV, Sylas, Nautilus, Lulu

Picks

DIG: Gragas, Poppy, Azir, Jinx, Rakan

C9: Gnar, Udyr, Orianna, Zeri, Yuumi

Summary: DIG were the first to find isolated kills, but C9 answered accordingly. There weren’t a lot of kills, since Dignitas were only taking fights that they can get something out of. Due to this outlook, they got Drakes quite effectively. Cloud9 took control of the topside instead and took Baron Nashor. Jinx’s Get Excited took over some of the fights, but in the skirmish for the Elder Dragon it proved insufficient. Dignitas got clean aced in this skirmish and Cloud9 simply walked into their unoccupied base.

Result: C9 win in 35:16 (DIG 8 – 10 C9)

Immortals vs. Team Liquid

Bans

IMT: Taliyah, Zeri, Trundle, Wukong, Draven

TL: Azir, Orianna, Gwen, Fiora, Ahri

Picks

IMT: Gnar, Poppy, Sylas, Kalista, Nautilus

TL: Gangplank, Viego, Swain, Seraphine, Alistar

Summary: Objectives were the way how Immortals pulled ahead in the slow early game. The fights soon happened in mid lane, and both Immortals and Team Liquid were matching each other pound-for-pound. After one of the fights, TL find an opening to get a Drake. The following fight happened at Baron, which was a lot more one-sided in TL’s favor. A round 2 of this fight happened, also ending with TL’s triumph. Liquid took Baron, and marched through IMT’s base. Team Liquid’s sustain was too much for the Immortals to handle and they buckle after an extended fight in their base.

Result: TL win in 34:47 (IMT 8 – 17 TL)

TSM vs. 100 Thieves

Bans

TSM: Lucian, Lulu, Azir, Ornn, Fiora

100: Taliyah, Seraphine, Zeri, Sylas, Swain

Picks

TSM: Yone, Poppy, Zoe, Jinx, Rakan

100: Gnar, Trundle, Lissandra, Aphelios, Tahm Kench

Summary: 100 Thieves initially ran over TSM, but the latter team answered soon after. There were multiple fights, each going either team’s way. It was only a matter of time until the Thieves found a fight and bought themselves enough time to slay the Baron. TSM, on the other hand, claimed objective bounties one after the other. The boys in red broke TSM’s base, and ultimately TSM themselves.

Result: 100 win in 27:05 (TSM 2 – 11 100)

Evil Geniuses vs. CLG

Bans

EG: Kalista, Seraphine, Sylas, Yuumi, Renata Glasc

CLG: Gangplank, Zeri, Ezreal, LeBlanc, Ahri

Picks

EG: Gnar, Poppy, Akali, Tahm Kench, Senna

CLG: Gwen, Taliyah, Yone, Aphelios, Rakan

Summary: The picks for mid lane were quite exciting, as both were “tryhard” champions. The Geniuses were the ones to get the early objectives, and hence came out on top in the early game. They snowballed this, pushing CLG off of objectives and took more space in the map. The mid game was EG all over, CLG tried to find plays but they were few and far between, and rarely ended in their favor. Most of CLG’s time is spent either staring at a gray screen or running away from EG. Eventually, EG claimed Baron Nashor and Ocean Drake. CLG could not hold on any longer and EG end this stomp of a game.

Result: EG win in 25:21 (EG 22 – 3 CLG)

FlyQuest vs. Golden Guardians

Bans

FLY: Gnar, Senna, Kalista, Fiora, Renata Glasc

GG: Zeri, Poppy, Seraphine, Trundle, Viego

Picks

FLY: Gwen, Lee Sin, Taliyah, Jinx, Tahm Kench

GG: Kayle, Wukong, Swain, Aphelios, Braum

Summary: FlyQuest were quick to punish the Kayle pick. They would gank the pre-level 6 Kayle any chance they got and earned FLY their lead. This lead only grew bigger and bigger as the big fight around Rift Herald went their way. All things still turned up green as FLY got Baron for practically free, and despite GG repelling the Baron push for a brief moment, nothing could save them from FLY’s snowballed lead.

Result: FLY win in 29:35 (FLY 16 – 6 GG)

CLG vs. Team Liquid

Bans

CLG: Gangplank, Trundle, Zeri, Corki, Mordekaiser

TL: Taliyah, Seraphine, Sylas, Amumu, Gwen

Picks

CLG: Fiora, Poppy, Azir, Miss Fortune, Alistar

TL: Graves, Wukong, Lissandra, Draven, Nautilus

Summary: This game was interesting since draft finished – Team Liquid’s offensive composition pit against CLG’s disengage focused comp proved to be a challenge for either team. The CLG jungler made sure to catalyze plays for his solo laners, but Team Liquid won a huge fight with their engages in third drake which only bolstered their gold lead. CLG then found back-to-back teamfight wins that netted them Drakes, the Ocean Soul, and sooner or later, the game.

Result: CLG win in 33:31 (CLG 15 – 5 TL)

Golden Guardians vs. Cloud9

Bans

GG: Gangplank, Kalista, Gwen, Yone, Fiora

C9: Seraphine, Gnar, Wukong, Orianna, Swain

Picks

GG: Sejuani, Poppy, Lissandra, Twitch, Lulu

C9: Kayle, Xin Zhao, Taliyah, Zeri, Nautilus

Summary: Golden Guardians’ composition wanted to do one thing: play for Twitch. As expected, the Kayle pick was being abused by GG early. A fight broke out around the Rift Herald, which was supposed to end with GG winning but they overchased and lost some members themselves. Cloud9 flipped the script in this scrappy game by winning a fight around the dragon, which granted them a couple kills and their third Drake. C9 kept up the good teamfighting, until they got the Baron and Hextech Soul. The Guardians got clean aced and Cloud9 successfully mounted a comeback.

Result: C9 win in 31:14 (GG 13 – 18 C9)

100 Thieves vs. Evil Geniuses

Bans

100: Seraphine, Tahm Kench, Sylas, Jinx, Miss Fortune

EG: Aphelios, Taliyah, Yuumi, Trundle, Braum

Picks

100: Gangplank, Viego, Azir, Zeri, Renata Glasc

EG: Gnar, Poppy, Ahri, Kai’Sa, Nautilus

Summary: The early game was incredibly slow, with only one kill at 15 minutes. The second Rift Herald finally saw the first big fight, and 100 Thieves came out on top. Picks, contests, and practically everything turned up 100 Thieves in this very methodical, by the book game.

Result: 100 win in 32:33 (100 17 – 7 EG)

Immortals vs. TSM

Bans

IMT: Taliyah, Sylas, Yone, Yuumi, Lulu

TSM: Azir, Orianna, Kalista, Fiora, Camille

Picks

IMT: Aatrox, Trundle, Cassiopeia, Seraphine, Amumu

TSM: Gnar, Poppy, Swain, Zeri, Alistar

Summary: From the early game, a lot of three-man plays from either team were called. This was ideal since both IMT and TSM drafted sustain compositions. The first Rift Herald went to TSM, but the following fight turned up Immortals. Soon, IMT got Baron and broke a few towers, gaining them map control and a massive gold lead. Everything that happened from this point onward was red tape – IMT was just slapping TSM with their fat wallet in every encounter. After claiming the second Baron buff, IMT aced TSM and ended the game.

Result: IMT win in 30:47 (IMT 12 – 5 TSM)

Dignitas vs. FlyQuest

Bans

DIG: Taliyah, Zeri, Seraphine, Nautilus, Sejuani

FLY: Poppy, Sylas, Gnar, Gangplank, Ornn

Picks

DIG: Gragas, Lee Sin, Azir, Aphelios, Braum

FLY: Gwen, Viego, Ahri, Jinx, Tahm Kench

Summary: The early game was quite slow, and the customary fight around the first Rift Herald didn’t happen. FLY attempted to invade DIG’s jungle twice, and both attempts failed. The second Rift Herald finally prompted a 5 vs 5 teamfight, and FlyQuest’s reset composition with Viego, Ahri, and Jinx truly went online and went 5 for 0 on the fight. DIG’s next call was to sneak Baron, but FLY was happy to give this up in exchange for the Ocean Soul. FLY got the second Baron, and managed to win the 50-50 in the Elder Dragon. Equipped with both the Baron buff and the Elder buff, FlyQuest simply rolled Dignitas and took their win.

Result: FLY win in 35:29 (DIG 2 – 11 FLY)

