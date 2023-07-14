The Toronto Maple Leafs added a ton of sandpaper in free agency, bringing Ryan Reaves, Tyler Bertuzzi and Max Domi into the fold — and superstar Mitch Marner elegantly explained what the trio will bring to the team next season.

“All three of those guys can play with snot, p**s, and vinegar,” Marner said on Thursday, according to Sportsnet's Luke Fox.

“Three guys that aren't afraid to get in people's faces and down and dirty, and at the same time bring a lot of pace to our game, can do a lot of things around the net, add a lot of different qualities to your team. And they all have that grittiness. Obviously, what Ryan does, it's gonna make people not really want to get down and dirty too much with our team.”

Leafs' new GM Brad Treliving signed Reaves on July 1 to a two-year, $4 million pact, before adding Bertuzzi and Domi on one-year deals worth $5.5 million and $3 million, respectively.

Bertuzzi and Domi will immediately add a new element to the team's top-six, while Reaves figures to play a prominent role on the fourth line in 2023-24.

Toronto ranked 23rd in hits in 2022-23, but they will likely skyrocket up the NHL's list in that category next season, with Ryan Reaves, Tyler Bertuzzi and Max Domi leading the charge.

So far, so good, says Mitch Marner about his new general manager.

“I think he's done a good job of what he said that he wants to bring in – and he's done it,” Marner explained on Thursday, per Fox.

Without a doubt, the Toronto Maple Leafs will be a much tougher team to play against next season. But whether or not it leads to more success in the Stanley Cup Playoffs will be an intriguing storyline to watch.