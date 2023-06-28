League of Legends Patch 13.13 introduces the ported Wild Rift skins and the mid-year ranked reset! Check out the League of Legends Patch 13.13 Notes here.

Mid-Season Ranked Reset

” The Victorious Skin modal now features the Season 2023–Split 1 Victorious skin reward: Victorious Anivia. This is the last patch you can play to earn the skin, so best of luck! We've updated the Victorious skin modal to display your exact amount of split points if you are Silver or below and have under 1600 points. You'll receive a warning that you will not be eligible for the ranked reward if you are below honor level 2. ”

Important Ranked Dates

July 16, 2023: Account transfers will be disabled while we prepare to collect ranked data for end of split rewards.

July 17, 2023 at 11:59 PM Local Time: Ranked queues will go down as we collect your current rank to distribute rewards. Don't worry if you're in the middle of a game though because it will still count towards your ranked climb. Note: The last Apex ladder update is at 11:45PM, games must be completed before that to count for Master and above.

July 18, 2023 at ~3:00 AM Local Time: Ranked queues will turn back on BUT ranked games will not count towards Split 1 OR Split 2 rewards. You will still have your Split 1 rank for these games. So feel free to use this time to take a breather or start warming up for Split 2.

July 19-21, 2023 Time Varies: Your rank will be reset and Split 2 will kick off! See the below table for your region's specific Split 2 start time:

Region Time Zone Local Time Oceania Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) Jul/19/2023 12:00:00 Japan Japan Standard Time (JST) Jul/19/2023 12:00:00 Republic of Korea Korea Standard Time (KST) Jul/19/2023 12:00:00 Russia Moscow Standard Time (MSK) Jul/19/2023 12:00:00 EU Nordic & East Central European Time (CET) Jul/19/2023 12:00:00 Turkey Time zone in Istanbul, Turkey (GMT+3) Jul/19/2023 12:00:00 EU West British Summer Time (BST) Jul/19/2023 12:00:00 Brazil Time zone in São Paulo, Brazil (GMT-3) Jul/19/2023 12:00:00 Latin America South Time zone in Buenos Aires, Argentina (GMT-3) Jul/19/2023 12:00:00 Latin America North Central Standard Time (CST) Jul/19/2023 12:00:00 North America Pacific Standard Time (PST) Jul/19/2023 12:00:00 Philippines Philippine Standard Time Jul/20/2023 12:00:00 Vietnam Indochina Time (GMT+7) Jul/20/2023 12:00:00 Singapore, Malaysia, & Indonesia Singapore Standard Time (GMT+8) Jul/20/2023 12:00:00 Thailand Indochina Time (GMT+7) Jul/20/2023 12:00:00 Taiwan Taipei Standard Time (GMT+8) Jul/20/2023 12:00:00 China China Standard Time (GMT+8) Jul/21/2023 17:00:00

League of Legends Patch 13.13 Notes

Champion Changes

Annie

Q – Disintegrate Magic Damage: 80/115/150/185/220 (+80% AP) >>> 70/105/140/175/210 (+75% AP)



Aphelios

Severum, The Scythe Pistol Life Steal on Attacks: 2.5%-9% (levels 1-18) >>> 2%-7.1% (levels 1-18) Life Steal on Abilities: 8.33%-30% (levels 1-18) >>> 5%-17.75% (levels 1-18)

Gravitum, The Gravity Cannon Slow Duration on Attacks: 3.5 seconds >>> 2.5 seconds

Crescendum, The Chakram Sentry Base Attack Speed: 0.8 >>> 0.64 (Note: Sentry attack speed scales with Aphelios's bonus attack speed.)



Ivern

W – Brushmaker Bonus Magic Damage On-Hit: 30/37.5/45/52.5/60 (+30% AP) >>> 20/27.5/35/42.5/50 (+20% AP)

R – Daisy! Daisy Base Movement Speed: 440 >>> 430 Daisy, Slam! Base Damage: 40/60/80 >>> 20/40/60



Kindred

Base Stats Base Health: 610 >>> 580 Base Armor: 29 >>> 26



Lee Sin

Q – Sonic Wave/resonating Strike Sonic Wave Damage: 55/80/105/130/155 (+110% bonus AD) >>> 55/80/105/130/155 (+115% bonus AD) Resonating Strike Minimum Damage: 55/80/105/130/155 (+110% bonus AD) >>> 55/80/105/130/155 (+115% bonus AD) Resonating Strike Maximum Damage: 110/160/210/260/310 (+220% bonus AD) >>> 110/160/210/260/310 (+230% bonus AD)



Neeko

Q – Blooming Burst Cooldown: 7 seconds >>> 9/8.5/8/7.5/7 seconds

W – Shapesplitter Proc Bonus Damage: 50/80/110/140/170 (+60% AP) >>> 40/75/110/145/180 (+60% AP)

R – Pop Blossom Channel Disguised Duration: Neeko is disguised for the entire 1.25 second cast time >>> Neeko is disguised for the first 0.5 seconds of the cast, and is then revealed for the remaining 0.75 seconds



Nidalee

Base Stats Movement Speed: 335 >>> 340



Rek'Sai

Base Stats Base Attack Damage: 61 >>> 58 Base Health: 640 >>> 600



Rell

Base Stats Health Regeneration Growth: 1.7 >>> 1.5 Base Magic Resistance: 32 >>> 30 Magic Resistance Growth: 2.05 >>> 1.85

Q – Shattering Strike Bonus Damage to Monsters: 150/220/290/360/430 >>> 170/245/320/395/470 (Note: Max Q first now!)

W – Ferromancy: Crash Down/mount Up Crash Down Shield: 35/60/85/110/135 (+12% of maximum HP) >>> 15/40/65/90/110 (+12% of maximum HP) Dismounted Attack Speed: 15/20/25/30/35% >>> 30%

E – Full Tilt Bonus Damage to Monsters: 100/145/190/235/280 >>> 120/165/210/255/300



Varus

W – Blighted Quiver On-Hit Magic Damage: 7/12/17/22/27 (+30% AP) >>> 7/12/17/22/27 (+35% AP) Damage per Blight Stack: 3/3.5/4/4.5/5% (+2.5% per 100 AP) of target's maximum HP >>> 3/3.5/4/4.5/5% (+1.5% per 100 AP) of target's maximum HP



Vi

Passive – Blast Shield Shield Scaling: 13% of maximum health >>> 10% of maximum health

R – Cease and Desist Cooldown: 120/100/80 seconds >>> 140/115/90 seconds



Wukong

E – Nimbus Strike Damage to Monsters Modifier: 120% >>> 100% (Note: Damage to monster modifier has been removed.)



Item Changes

Duskblade of Draktharr

Bugfix: Scoring a takedown while channeling will no longer proc Duskblade's untargetability

Essence Reaver

Spellblade Damage: 100% Base AD (+40% Bonus AD) >>> 130% Base AD (+20% Bonus AD)

Statikk Shiv

Energize Minion Damage: 250-450 (based on level) (+125% AP) >>> 250-450 (based on level) (+0% AP)

Energize Non-Minion Damage: 100-180 (based on level) (+50% AP) >>> 100-180 (based on level) (+30% AP)

Stormrazor

Energize Damage: 15 (+60% AD) (+50% AP) >>> 90 (+25% AD) (+0% AP)

ARAM Adjustments

Buffs

Aatrox: 100% Damage Dealt >>> 105% Damage Dealt

Caitlyn: 95% Damage Dealt >>> 100% Damage Dealt

Jinx: 90% Damage Dealt >>> 95% Damage Dealt

Karma: 100% Shielding >>> 110% Shielding

Nerfs

Azir: 105% Damage Dealt >>> 100% Damage Dealt

Rumble: 105% Damage Dealt >>> 100% Damage Dealt

Qiyana: 80% Damage Taken >>> 90% Damage Taken

Evelynn: 85% Damage Taken >>> 90% Damage Taken

Zed: 90% Damage Taken >>> 95% Damage Taken

Bugfixes

Practice Tool

Fixed several issues that were causing the practice tool to be inaccessible. There may still be some issues on the PBE, but practice tool is expected to be functioning again on live with the release of patch 13.13.

Bugfixes

Fixed a bug where Akshan's R – Comeuppance would fail to reveal invisible champions.

Fixed a bug where Vladimir's R – Hemoplague range indicator size would be different before and after leveling up his R.

Fixed a bug where Anivia would not regain her non-Eggnivia armor and MR stats immediately after reviving

Fixed a bug where the amount of chain shield granted by Moonstone Renewer was based on number of shields per spell cast and not allies shielded.

Fixed a bug where the League client would sometimes crash when checking the client version.

Fixed a bug where Vex's Passive – Doom and Gloom would not be applied against a Galio casting his E while near Vex.

Fixed a bug where jungle companion proc damage would sometimes be able to aggro new camps.

Fixed a bug where jungle companions could sometimes perform an attack when monsters spawned which would then start combat with said camp without the player champion attacking the camp.

Fixed a bug where Bel'Veth would lose stacks on her R by casting her Q and E on different targets.

Fixed a bug where Kled could not cast an untargeted heal while casting his R – Chaaaaaaaarge!!!

Fixed a bug where Shyvana's Q – Twin Bite would have a slightly longer cooldown in Dragon form than in Human form.

Fixed a bug where Shyvana's Q – Twin Bite would only grant Fury on the second hit.

Fixed a bug where Lucian's Passive – Vigilance would sometimes repeat its visual effects on the target.

Fixed a bug where Lucian's W – Ardent Blaze would sometimes not grant him movement speed.

Fixed a bug where when Neeko transformed into a Totem Ward, Farsight Ward, or Control Ward she could not attack.

Fixed a bug where upgrading Dark Seal to Mejai's and refunding the purchase would sometimes result in the loss of all Dark Seal stacks.

Fixed a bug where when Sona used W – Aria of Perseverance the chain shield from Moonstone Renewer would not time out.

Fixed a bug where Maw of Malmortius' cooldown would reset upon death.

New Skins

The first wave of ported skins from League of Legends: Wild Rift is here! Star Guardian Orianna and Star Guardian Seraphine have been moved over to League of Legends PC too. They come along with Elderwood Karthus and Elderwood Wukong.

Star Guardian Orianna, Star Guardian Seraphine, Elderwood Karthus, and Elderwood Wukong will be available starting June 28, 2023, at 20:00 UTC. Victorious Anivia has also been added but will be granted after the ranked reset.